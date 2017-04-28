Study: Maternal Marijuana Use Connected to Low Birth Weight

Canadian researchers find that women who used marijuana while pregnant were nearly three times more likely to have a baby with a low birth weight.

Premature births and low birth weights are serious conditions around the world, and associated with higher infant mortality risk.

The researchers looked at the peri and neonatal databases from the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to find correlations in the data associated with low birth weight. Particularly, researchers were looking at the correlation between a lower socioeconomic status and lower birth weights or prematurity.

What they found was interesting, according to principal investigator Dr. Jamie Seabrook, professor at Brescia University College.

Dr. Seabrook says that while it may be a widely-held view that lower socioeconomic status in a mother resulted with lower birth weights and preterm births, it turns out that a mother’s socioeconomic status, at least in Canada, did not seem to play a part in adverse outcomes. Dr. Seabrook says this may be because Canada has a universal health care system that does not discriminate based on socioeconomic status.

Instead, researchers found that women who used marijuana while pregnant were three times more likely to have a baby with a low birth weight. Additionally, though not surprisingly, top risk factors for low birth weight were maternal amphetamine use, chronic high blood pressure and smoking.

The researchers also looked at possible predictors of preterm birth. They found that women who had diabetes previously diagnosed, or insulin-controlled gestational diabetes, as well as those mothers who used narcotics while pregnant, were more likely to give birth prematurely when compared to their peers who did not meet those criteria.

The data was based on live births between February 2009 and February 2014 at LHSC. Researchers believe it’s important to continue to delve into what situations bring about low birth weight or prematurity in babies, as both can bring about significant issues.

Babies born with lower birth weights may have poor cognitive development and/or respiratory conditions, while preterm babies not only are at risk for those conditions, but gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases, as well as poor immunity.