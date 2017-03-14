Study: Molecular Driver May Be Responsible For Preterm Birth

Scientists have identified a molecular driver of inflammation that might explain the cause of mild infections in pregnant women, triggering preterm births.
Preterm birth is a leading cause of illness and death in infants worldwide, according to Dr. Senad Divanovic, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati.
Divanovic runs the Divanovic Lab, a Division of Immunobiology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and was the lead investigator in a study that identified active type I IFN/IFNAR as an immunological driver that may be involved with systemic prenatal infections that can cause preterm birth.
Divanovic said that now researchers have actionable biomarkers and potential therapy targets for reducing preterm birth risks where these drivers are present and identified. He says the discovery is an important step for clinicians to develop treatments or other clinical tests that could lead to early detection markers of preterm birth.
Based on the findings published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, researchers believe that the molecular signalling receptor that helps regulate the immune system (type I Interferon/IFNAR) signals when women may have mild viral or bacterial infections, triggering infection-driven preterm birth.
The presentations of the symptoms of these viruses are considered subclinical — not severe enough or significant in symptom presentation to easily observe. A mother may not even realize she has the virus or infection, but the INFAR can still engage on the surface of blood immune cells, fuelling the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. This can induce preterm birth.
The study’s authors say that inflammation from microbial infections is already a known factor of preterm birth, but are not sure about why a subset of microbes causes the problem. They also add that not all microbes found in the maternal and fetal tissues of pregnant women induce preterm birth, suggesting a specific and different underlying biological trigger.
The researchers reported that where they genetically deleted type I IFN/IFNAR or IL-6 in their subjects, or they administered antibodies to neutralize the IL-6, the subjects were protected from premature birth.
Divanovic says this is a step in the right direction to determine exactly where in the body that the pro-inflammatory pathways are triggered, and they want to test whether targeted inhibition of the type I IFN/IFNAR prevents preterm birth in non-human primates. If so, that could lead the way to other clinical testing looking for ways to reduce ‘unknown’ preterm birth rates.
