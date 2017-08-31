Study: Multitasking Makes It Harder to Learn, But Important Points Stick

Set down your phone. Turn off the TV. Put down that tablet. Give this your full attention. Yeah right, huh? Even without the screens and technology, it’s not going to happen. Multitasking and motherhood are practically synonymous.
Fortunately, for all mothers everywhere — while this new study from UCLA, published in the Psychological Science journal, reports that multitasking makes it harder for us to remember new information, even distracted people are still able to focus on what’s most important.
“The data are very clear in showing that with divided attention, we don’t remember as much,” Alan Castel, UCLA psychology professor, told Science Daily. “But we are still able to focus on what’s most important.”
The study measured how many of the 20 “high point” words that college students could recall after being exposed to distractions like music and additional tasks that had to be done concurrently while memorizing a total list of 120 words. Those who were forced to multitask remembered an average of 5 of the high-point words. Those who weren’t exposed to distractions remembered an average of 8 of the high-point words. Both groups remembered high-point words more so than the low-point words — demonstrating that no matter the learning environment, our brains are capable of selective focus.
Good thing, because motherhood is full of distractions.
“All is likely not lost if you’re occasionally interrupted by a text…,” said Catherine Middlebrook, UCLA grad student and study co-author with Castel, to Science Daily. “Our world is filled with tantalizing distractions, and we seem to adapt by being selectively focused.”
So, even as you attend to your kids and the stove and the laundry and the dog while reading this post, you’ll retain what matters to you. And the same holds true as you try to pay attention to at least a little bit of that video on how to use your new infant wrap as your baby gives you the most adorable smiles, or as your toddler spills the pantry shelf while you’re on the phone with a friend who really needs a listening ear right now.
Mama, you got this.