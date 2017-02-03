Study: Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive

by on

study-obesity-pregnancyA new study shows that partners who are both obese may take longer to conceive.

Researchers at the National Institute of Health (NIC) examined 501 couples from Texas and Michigan — the women were 18 to 44 years-old, and the men were over 18 years old. Researchers collected the participants’ body mass index, categorizing the obese couples into two groups: Obese 1 (BMI from 30 to 34.9) and Obese 2: (BMI of 35 or greater). The researchers compared the results from these two groups with the results of couples from a non-obese group.

Women also recorded their menstrual cycles, sexual intercourse frequency and pregnancy test results. The couples were followed until pregnancy or for up to one year.

The results revealed that partners who both suffer from obesity may take 55 to 59 percent longer to achieve pregnancy.

Rajeshwari Sundaram, a senior investigator in the Division of Intramural Population Health Research, said, “Our results… indicate that fertility specialists may want to consider couples’ body compositions when counseling patients.”

In the past, fertility studies have focused on the body composition of the female partner only, rather than body composition of both partners.


