Study: Obesity During Pregnancy Leads to Delayed Milk Production

Obesity comes with a vast array of health problems, especially during pregnancy. A new study finds that obesity may negatively impact breastfeeding.
Those first few days of motherhood are filled with a variety of emotions, one of which is worry. For breastfeeding moms, the most significant concern is often whether or not the baby is getting enough nutrition. Exhausted moms everywhere stress about when their milk will “come in.” A new study finds that obesity may delay this process, resulting in increased risk of malnutrition, supplementation of formula, and early weaning.
Lactogenesis, or the process by which a woman creates milk, changes throughout a woman’s pregnancy and thereafter. Lactogenesis I, when a woman begins to create colostrum, starts at approximately week 16 of pregnancy. Somewhere between 24-72 hours after giving birth, a shift in hormones triggers Lactogenesis II. At this phase, a woman begins to produce large amounts of milk. When the transition from Lactogenesis I to Lactogenesis II occurs, a woman’s milk is said to have “come in.”
A new study published in the Journal of Human Lactation found that women who are obese before becoming pregnant, as well as those who gain excessive weight during pregnancy, are at higher risk for delayed Lactogenesis II.
The study examined 216 women who planned to breastfeed. The researchers grouped the women into two categories: those with a BMI less than 30 and those with a BMI greater than 30. They then documented how long it took for each woman’s milk to come in after birth. If it took longer than 72 hours from birth for the milk to arrive, it was considered delayed.
The study found that while women with a BMI less than 30 experienced delayed lactogenesis II 46.7% of the time, delayed lactogenesis occurred 57.9% of the time in those women with a BMI greater than 30. Further, the milk took longer to arrive in women who were obese at the time of delivery.
Delays in milk production cause an array of difficulties that can lead to long-term damage of the breastfeeding relationship. Some mothers lose confidence in their bodies due to the milk delay. For others, excess infant weight loss occurs. As a result, supplemental formula is often required. Breastfeeding success is dependent on supply and demand, and supplementation can result in lower milk production, thus triggering a downward spiral that ends breastfeeding altogether.
“Because nearly one in four women in the United States begins pregnancy with a body mass index (BMI) equal to or greater than 30, the study underscores the need for targeted interventions and support to help these women achieve their personal breastfeeding goals,” explains researcher Diane Spatz.