Study: Possible Link Found Between Flu Vaccine and Miscarriage

CDC researchers studying the flu vaccine have found a possible link between early miscarriage and women who had received back-to-back annual flu shots that included protection against H1N1.
Getting the flu shot during pregnancy is a controversial topic. The CDC estimates that less than 50% of pregnant women receive the vaccination, despite provider recommendations. A large number of women decline the flu vaccine, citing worries about the safety of the vaccine during the precious months when their babies are developing in the womb.
A new study, conducted by the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in Wisconsin, suggests that there may be some validity to the hesitant mother’s instincts. The study, funded in part by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was published in the September 2017 issue of Vaccine.
Researchers compared 485 women who had a miscarriage to 485 pregnant women who had normal deliveries during the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 flu seasons. Scientist found that 17 of the women who lost their pregnancies had received the H1N1 flu shot within the prior 28 days, and had also received the influenza vaccine the year prior.
By comparison, of the women who had carried to term, only four had been given the flu vaccine. To put these numbers in perspective, women who had received the two flu shots were eight times more likely to experience a miscarriage than the women who had not.
“I think it’s really important for women to understand that this is a possible link, and it is a possible link that needs to be studied and needs to be looked at over more [flu] seasons,” said Amanda Cohn, senior adviser for vaccines at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the two primary groups that issue recommendations for pregnant women, continue to recommend that all women who are pregnant continue to receive the flu vaccine. The researchers stressed that the data is not conclusive enough to warrant changes to vaccine recommendations.
“This study does not and cannot establish a causal relationship between repeated influenza vaccination and miscarriage, but further researcher is warranted,” the study authors wrote.
The topic surrounding flu vaccinations during pregnancy is a hot one, although relatively new. Before 1995, the CDC did not recommend universally vaccinating all pregnant women. In fact, the recommendation was to vaccinate only those with pre-existing medical conditions.