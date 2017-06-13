Study: Preference to Look at Faces Begins in the Womb

Parents know that babies prefer to look at faces, starting from birth. Now, researchers know that this has little to do with nurturing and bonding, and everything to do with our nature and social development.
Your newborn baby is likely to stare at your face for a good portion of the time they are awake. In a few weeks from now, his eyes will venture elsewhere, but looking at a face is a newborn baby’s form of excitement.
Researchers made a fascinating discovery recently. The preference to look at a face begins in the womb! You might wonder how this could be true; there are no other faces in the womb unless you have a twin. To make this discovery, researchers exposed fetuses to face-like light configurations in the womb and tracked their head movements during 4-D ultrasounds.
During these ultrasounds, a triangle made of three dots was projected into the mother’s abdomen with a red light, right into the baby’s peripheral vision. The study showed that a fetus is more likely to move and respond to these face-like shapes rather than shapes without any distinguishing features. Newborn babies show very similar movement. Babies prefer objects that even slightly look like a face, such as a triangle with three dots.
A major question is why babies are attracted to faces so much? Parents always assumed it was part of the bonding process; babies can only see an average of eight inches in front of them at birth. Researchers now believe that the attraction to faces has more to do with social development.
Babies need a way to understand who is important in their lives, for their survival. Faces look much different than a rattle or a teddy bear. One of the first steps a baby makes in social development is distinguishing their parents and siblings, those who care for them on a regular basis.
Not all researchers believe that this study is fully accurate. Some believe it is a leap to make these assumptions. However, the idea that facial perception begins in the womb is rather exciting! It could be an exciting key to further understanding human’s development in the first year of life.