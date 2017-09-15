Study: Premature Babies Benefit From Mom’s Breastmilk

All babies benefit from breast milk, but for preemies, the benefits are even more impressive. A new study finds that breast milk may be more adaptive to premature babies than previously realized.
Researchers from Penn State College of Medicine found that the breast milk of mothers with premature babies had significantly different profiles of microRNA than the breast milk of mothers with full term babies. Further, the study found that the altered microRNA mainly affect metabolism, which suggests a protective factor for premature infants.
“We found that there are differences in these microRNA profiles, and that the majority of the altered microRNAs influence metabolism,” said Molly Carney, lead investigator. “If those microRNAs are being transferred to the infant, that could potentially impact how the newborn processes energy and nutrients.”
MicroRNAs, important molecules found in body fluids, play an active role in the immune system. Breastmilk has recently been identified as a rich source of microRNAs. These short pieces of RNA, which don’t actually code for anything, act as messengers. MicroRNAs send messages telling the receiving cells which genes to turn on or off.
The study was the first to examine the differences between the microRNAs in breast milk from mothers with premature and mothers with full-term infants. The researchers compared 36 samples of breast milk from mothers with infants born at term with 31 samples from mothers with babies born between 28 and 37 weeks. The milk samples were collected 3-4 weeks post-delivery for both groups.
The researchers identified nine microRNAs that were different in the premature breastmilk. Gene targets for these microRNAs were related to metabolism and the creation of fats.
Researcher Steven Hicks said that the results might help to explain why premature infants tend to do better when breastfed by their mothers. “The unique microRNA profiles that we found in premature breast milk seem well suited to premature infants, because they target metabolic pathways that could spark catch-up growth,” said Hicks.
The study has several implications, including the effects of donated breast milk in preterm babies. As the breast milk composition from moms of full-term babies differs so significantly from the milk of moms with preterm babies, matching infants with the right donated breast milk may impact the health of the preterm infant more than we once thought.