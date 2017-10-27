Study: Residential Green Space May Increase Attention Spans In Children

Research published in Environment Health Perspectives looked at data from 1,500 children, claiming that kids with more ‘greenness’ around their homes have better scores on attention tests.
It’s said more and more that our children are too attached to screens and not to the outside environment as much they need to be, and a new report from the Barcelona Institute For Global Health in Spain (ISGlobal) claims that children who live near large green spaces or areas of vegetation score better on attention tests at the ages of five and seven than those who don’t. Lead author of the report, Payam Dadvand, says that this shows the importance of green spaces for the health and brain development of children.
Related: Check Out The 4 Coolest ‘Green’Playgrounds in the World
While evidence for natural surroundings supporting development for children’s brain is limited, this study expands on previous research that showed green spaces around schools could help cognitive development in the brains of children who are seven to ten years old. The researchers looked at the impact of green spaces in residential areas of children and their cognitive development.
The report was based on data from 1,500 children of the INMA-Environment and Childhood Project that was collected from 2001-2013. The team looked at green space 100, 300 and 500 meters away from the homes of children at their birth, ages four-to-five and then age seven. They administered two attention tests to the children who were four-to-five years old and then the children who were seven-years-old. They found that children who had more green space around their homes scored better on their tests.
Related: How to Nurture Playful Learning at Home, Outdoors and On-the-Go
Dadvand says that this is the first time the effect of exposure to green spaces in day-to-day life with relation to their attention spans has been studied in children. The team believes the exposure to vegetation may show a different impact on the neurodevelopment of children based on their climates. They believe that looking at effects in different climates and with different vegetation may give additional information on the impact on children.
The team says their research supports the idea that green spaces can promote social connections and physical activities in children, as well as help to reduce air and noise pollution exposure. More, that it shows an effect on the brains of children.