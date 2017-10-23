Study: Science Proves Moms Speak Universal Language

Mothers alter the timbre of their voice when speaking to their infants.If you’re a new mom, next time someone asks if you speak any other languages, you can confidently answer, “Yes, it’s called Parentese!”

Adults can’t resist a little baby, smiling at them and talking to them with a sing-song cadence. Most parents have no idea, however, that there is an actual term for the higher-pitched, slower-paced, repetitive language that we instinctually use with babies. It’s called “Parentese.”

According to Katherine White, professor of developmental psychology at the Lab for Infant Development and Language at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Parentese is found in nearly all languages, including sign language.  While it may sound silly, studies have shown that babies learn language faster from adults who speak to them in Parentese.

Researchers at Princeton University have found yet another unique characteristic of the way in which mothers communicate with their babies.  The new study published in the journal Current Biology shows that mothers alter the timbre of their voice when speaking to their infants.  In fact, women from a wide range of cultures and languages were found to use similar timbre when talking to babies.

Timbre is the characteristic tone quality of an instrument or voice. For example, even when playing the same exact note, a violin sounds very different from a flute.

According to a press release, the researchers initially invited 12 English-speaking moms and their 7- to 12-month-old babies to the Princeton Baby Lab, where they found that all mothers had measurable shifts in their vocal timbre.  The researchers were able to train a computer to differentiate infant versus adult-related speech using only one second of recorded audio.

The researchers then expanded their study beyond the English-speaking mothers, recording the interactions of twelve non-English speaking mothers. They found that the timbre shift was consistent even among several different languages, including French, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Cantonese, German, Hebrew, Hungarian, and Mandarin.

“Thus, shifts in timbre between adult-directed and infant-directed speech may represent a universal form of communication that mothers implicitly use to engage their babies and support their language learning,” said lead author Elise Piazza.

Additional research will examine how the timbre shift aids in infant learning. And while the study examined only mothers, the researchers believe that the results likely apply to fathers as well.


Sheramy Tsai
Sheramy Tsai
Sheramy Tsai is a registered nurse, writer, and mother of five. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. When she’s not busy juggling her blended family, you can find her at the local farmer’s markets, grassroots farms, and alternative healing practices throughout Vermont, quietly connecting the dots in the hopes of building a healthy, thriving community.

