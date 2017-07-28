Study: Sleep Plays Important Role In Infant Recall

We know sleep is important for many different brain functions in both children and adults. Now research shows that sleep helps infants retain learned information, and solidifies their memories of early life events.
While the experiment was small (45 participants), the general conclusion was that three-month olds have better recall of learned information after they have brief naps, suggesting sleep plays a role in that memory imprint. The study looked at the effects of individual naps ranging from one-and-a-half to two-hour naps for babies who were six-months-old.
Related: My Baby Would Scream if I Put Her Down: Here’s How I Stayed Sane
The researchers used the basis that babies would quickly tire of looking at faces they knew and remembered. The experiment showed the babies one of two animated characters with unique facial features. They then let some babies nap, and again showed all the babies the images to see which ones held the babies’ attention longer.
They found that the babies who had napped seemed to spend more time looking at unfamiliar images, which researchers believe shows they remembered what they had seen before they were allowed to nap. The babies who did not nap seemed to have no pattern in looking at the faces, and researchers believe this is because they found all images to be somewhat new and novel.
Lead author, Dr. Klara Horvath, with the Semmelweis University in Budapest, said that it seemed having a short period of sleep was important for the babies to be able to process and consolidate the memories they made before the naps. Without the naps, it appeared that the babies simply forgot what they’d just learned.
The researchers also looked at spikes of brain activity thought to be associated with memory consolidation known as sleep spindles. In the babies who napped, babies who had more sleep spindles seemed to be even more quickly familiar with the faces, and researchers believe that even small periods of sleep can have an effect on how the brain processes information.
Related: How Co-Sleeping Builds a Connected Family
Obviously, as the study was small, and they were dealing with three-month-old babies incapable of specifically answering questions, the researchers know it is not possible to rule out other factors in the babies’ apparent familiarity with faces they saw before naps, and impossible to determine the minimum amount of sleep for the babies to be able to ‘learn’ more quickly. Nor is it possible to say what difference would be made based on the prior night’s sleep or the effect of several naps.
That said, Dr. Gina Poe, with the University of California says that this is a piece of evidence that shows how important sleep is in the function of normal brain development, even at such a young age.