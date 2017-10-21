Study: Sugar May Fuel Growth Of Cancerous Tumors

More and more research is being done to understand the relationship between sugar and cancers, and now scientists from Belgium believe their research may help give a clearer picture of that association.
Belgian researchers began looking at the link between sugar and cancer in 2008 in an effort to better understand the Warburg effect. The Warburg effect is one in which tumor cells rapidly breakdown glucose cells and make energy that fuels tumor growth. The effect is not seen in normal cells, and the researchers wanted to look deeper into that connection.
Related: Yes, You Can Say No When Someone Tries to Give Your Kid Candy
The researchers found yeast with high levels of glucose overstimulated proteins that are often the same as found mutated inside human tumors, and are responsible for making cells grow faster. They believe this information will help understand how cancer develops and what can fuel it.
Johan Thevelein is one of the scientists involved with the study, and said that the link between sugar and cancer has serious consequences. He believes their results will be a basis for future cancer research and they’ll be able to focus more specifically on why and how cancer grows and sugar’s relationship to that process. He also believes this helps explain how tumor aggressiveness is related to the strength of the Warburg effect.
He also said that though the findings are not enough to prove that eating a low-sugar diet can change a diagnosis of cancer, or whether sugar is the main cause of the Warburg effect, but they are enough to warrant further research about whether this is also conserved in yeast cells.
Related: 6 Halloween Treats Without All The Sugar
Cancer researcher with the American Cancer Society Victoria Stevens said this is great research, but is a small step in the very long process of how glucose breaks down and produces energy (that could fuel tumor growth). She believes that this research is potentially leading the way to show how cancer could be caused, but there is still much research that needs to happen before they can say that sugar causes cancer.
Still, for most of us who would like to prevent any onset of cancer if humanly possible, this is something to think about as we look at our sugar intake levels, and particularly, those of our children.