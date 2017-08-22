Study: Surge in Newborn Babies Born Addicted to Opioids

There has been a five-fold increase in the rates of opioid use during pregnancy resulting in neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), or drug withdrawal shortly after birth, according to a study first published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.
Researchers tracked the number of newborns treated for NAS for ten years, studying hospital data between the years 2000 and 2012. These babies — born to mothers addicted to prescription painkillers such as OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet, and illegal opioids like heroin — are at risk for significantly poorer birth outcomes.
The March of Dimes reports that the use of opioids during pregnancy is associated with low birth weight, respiratory problems, feeding issues, seizures, and a higher risk of neural tube defects for infants exposed to these drugs in utero.
The rate of increase in NAS has been particularly notable in rural areas of the United States, with the number of infants born addicted to opioids at an increase of nearly eighty percent in rural communities, from one case per one thousand births in 2003-2004, to 7.5 cases per 1,000 births in 2012-2013, according to the study conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan and Vanderbilt University. The study also noted that pregnant women in poor, rural communities are less likely to have access to treatment and addiction services than urban mothers, suggesting a possible cause of the increase in rural areas in particular.
The March of Dimes recommends medication-assisted treatment, such as methadone, for better outcomes. These programs not only reduce risks for infants suffering neonatal drug use and withdrawal, but also encourage essential prenatal care and treatment, as many pregnant women who are addicted to opioids don’t seek treatment due to fear of being stigmatized or punished. With opioid use in all communities of all types across the country rapidly rising, it’s very clear that more understanding and resources are vital to help both mothers and their babies struggling with the effects of opioid addiction.