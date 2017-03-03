Study: Survival Rates For Micro Preemies Improving

Researchers from Duke University just released data showing that survival rates for preterm babies are improving, and developmental consequences, often associated with preemies, are significantly lower.
Duke University researchers recently shared new information that shows an increase in survival rates for babies born prematurely between 22 and 24 weeks gestation. Data from the beginning of the study (2000-2003), showed survival rates for those babies to be about 30%, whereas survival rates for babies born at these gestations from 2008-2011 had increased to 36%.
Overall, the survival rate for babies born at 22 weeks is still low, at four percent, but professor of pediatrics and senior author of the study, Dr. Charles Cotten, says that the overall improvement rate for these micro preemies is important.
The study also showed that the babies suffered fewer developmental and neurological issues resulting from their premature birth down the road. Typically babies born at this gestation face significant difficulties as they spend up to four months or more in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with round the clock care. Though Dr. Cotten says the NICU is not as good as mom and her placenta, they are certainly trying to increase success rates for premature babies and their moms.
Noelle Younge is a co-author of the study, as well as an assistant professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine and a neonatologist. She says the improvement of neonatal care over the last 10 to 15 years is probably a significant factor in these improved survival rates. As preterm babies are prone to infections, greater improvements in technology and protocol of NICUs have reduced infections in the babies, which have been linked to long-term neurodevelopmental issues in other studies.
Younge also credits the increase to more preemies being fed their mother’s milk and to the use of steroids that will speed the baby’s development up in mothers who are high-risk for preterm labor. She says that some studies have shown higher rates of diabetes, cardiovascular and other diseases for those born prematurely, so this information may give hope to mothers who give birth prematurely as they think of long-term health for their babies.
When the surviving babies of the studies were re-evaluated as two-year-olds, there was a larger proportion who had survived without severe neurological conditions.
About one in ten babies is born premature, though only a small percentage are in the extreme 22-24 week gestation group, and Younge says though this new information is encouraging, there is still a large number of babies who don’t have a good outcome and hopes more studies on premature births will continue to improve survival odds.
