Study: Teen Mental Health Affected by Mother’s Personality

When it comes to raising children, parents are constantly wondering whether it’s the genes we pass on or the lessons we teach that impact our kids the most. A recent study suggests that a mother’s personality may affect a child’s long-term psychological well-being.
Researchers in England examined the lives of over 8,000 parents and children and found that children of women with dysfunctional personality traits had higher rates of depression, anxiety, and self-harm in their late teens compared to their peers. The findings were published in The Journal of Psychological Medicine.
Starting in the 1990’s, researchers administered personality tests to the mothers of nine-year-old children. When the children reached 18 years of age, the researchers reassessed them and found that they were at higher risk of depression and anxiety if their mother exhibited the following traits: sensation-seeking, impulsive, angry, suspicious, or detached during their childhood. In fact, the risk increased in an additive manner if the mother had more than one of these personality traits.
Interestingly, fathers who exhibited the same traits did not impact the outcome of the child. The study suggests that perhaps fathers impact their children differently than mothers.
Whether or not mom suffered from depression herself had no bearing on her child’s mental health. The child’s risk of self-harm, anxiety, or depression was independent of a mother’s education, the age when she gave birth, her personal health habits, socioeconomic background, or her history of domestic violence.
Researchers believe that these maternal personality traits may create an unstable home life for children. For example, mothers may be inconsistent in their discipline, be disengaged, or may behave in a hostile manner towards their children.
In an article in Medicalxpress, Dr. Paul Moran, senior author, stated, “Very few studies have looked at the link between a mother’s personality traits and the future mental health of her children. Our findings suggest that mothers who are prone to being sensation-seeking, impulsive, angry, suspicious or detached, are at greater risk of having children, who themselves later experience serious mental health problems.”
While the study does not prove that a mother’s personality will definitively impact her child’s mental well-being, it does suggest that moms with these personality traits would benefit from additional counseling or guidance.