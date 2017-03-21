Study: Teens Want To Share Internet Concerns With Parents

New research from Penn State is claiming that teens do, in fact, want their parents involved with helping them navigate online risks, but they worry about their parents’ reaction.
Today’s teens live in a world that is more technologically connected than it has ever been, with more online risk than we’ve ever seen.
It’s the same for every generation of teens — parents just don’t ‘get it,’ so teens are often reluctant to share details of their lives. Today’s teens face a whole new set of risks and threats, however, as this new iGeneration is turned into an inter-connected world full of ever-changing things that parents have a difficult time keeping up with.
Researchers from Penn State looked into the amount and quality of information that teens share with their parents about potentially risky online experiences and found that teens want to have their parents’ help when exploring Internet issues, but worry about their parent’s inability to ‘understand.’
Researchers claim that the level of risk in an online situation differs greatly between parents and their children, especially when it comes to sexual exchanges, cyberbullying and inappropriate online content.
Researcher Pamela Wisniewski says that the disconnect between the types of online experiences parents and their teens have leads to teens not reporting incidents that may have embarrassed them or made them nervous because they fear their parents will overreact or ‘freak out.’
Where some teens feel that certain online incidences are par for the course of being a teen, they are less likely to tell their parents, who they believe will put more, or even too much, emphasis on the risk of the situation than it needs.
Wisniewski said that the teens said they would like help understanding and working their way through situations, but feared that their parents’ overreaction would just make the situation worse. She says that when teens do bring issues to their parents, the parents should try to understand that the discussion could be a teachable opportunity to allow teens to feel safe and gain confidence and resilience to handle other online situations.
She added that parents need to refrain from overreacting because it will show their teens that they can bring other issues to their parents without being judged or punished. The most important takeaway, she stresses, is to not overreact to true low-risk situations, and to make teens feel safe — this will help them in future encounters that may truly be dangerous.
It’s always a good idea to do whatever we can to maintain open lines of communications with our children, but in today’s cyber world, it seems like it’s even more important than it has ever been.