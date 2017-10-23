Study: Possible Link Between Genetic Predisposition And Picky Eaters

It’s almost a rite of passage — your child being a picky eater and everyone telling you that’s just how pre-schoolers are. Now science says that there may be a relationship between chemosensory genes and picky eating in our children.
My son spent nearly three years in feeding therapy. I got a million weird looks and snide remarks (from clinicians, family and friends) and still? I knew there was something not quite right about him being ‘picky.’ Turns out, I was right. While most children go through those ‘picky’ phases and stages, some are not actually picky eaters, but resistant eaters. And yes, there is a difference.
Related: Is Your Child A Picky Eater Or A Resistant Eater?
Researchers wanted to see what makes children ‘picky,’ if anything, and looked at the relationship between chemosensory genes and picky eating. They found that some genes related to taste perception actually could be contributing to your picky eater’s behaviors.
The researchers from the University of Illinois have been looking at picky eater characteristics for the last ten years. Natasha Cole is a doctoral student in the Division of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Illinois and led the study. She said that for most children, picky eating is just a normal part of their development. In some children, however, it can be a bit more worrisome as the refusal to try something new or only eating the same thing could lead to risks of over/underweight issues, as well as gastrointestinal distress or other eating disorders.
For the taste perception gene study, the researchers predetermined characteristics of picky eaters and divided those types of eaters into groups. They also looked at parenting styles and whether children were picky at both home and in childcare situations.
Soo-Yeun Lee is a professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Illinois and said that initially, researchers looked simply at the child and not the environment or other factors when looking at why children were picky. Now, he says Cole is looking at other factors that might come into play with regard to nature vs. nurture and a child’s genetic predisposition.
Lee says that there are some behavioral genes that make a child more prone or sensitive to behaving more problematically when the external environment and influences are not in their favor. He likens it to orchids and dandelions–with sensitive children who don’t have as resilient coping strategies at mealtime with negative feedback from parents/caregivers being orchids and children who are not really affected by environmental factors at mealtime or others being the dandelions. He says it’s a fine line between the nature/nurture route, but the child’s genetic susceptibility to her surrounding environment is important as well.
The researchers looked at 153 preschoolers and took information from their caregivers about nursing history, eating behaviors, food variety, food refusals and control struggles. They also took saliva samples for genotyping and DNA extraction.
Cole also believes that it’s important to look at ‘picky’ eating behaviors of those who are under the age of two, as many children have set habits by that age. There is a large gap of research in eating for children who are transitioning from milk to foods that the rest of the family eats, and she believes more information about those children can support that there is a genetic link.
So, the next time you are feeling like a failure because your child simply will not eat, remember there may be factors at play that you can’t even see.