Study: Possible Link Between Genetic Predisposition And Picky Eaters

by on

There may be a genetic predisposition for some children that makes them appear to be picky eaters.It’s almost a rite of passage — your child being a picky eater and everyone telling you that’s just how pre-schoolers are. Now science says that there may be a relationship between chemosensory genes and picky eating in our children.

My son spent nearly three years in feeding therapy. I got a million weird looks and snide remarks (from clinicians, family and friends) and still? I knew there was something not quite right about him being ‘picky.’ Turns out, I was right. While most children go through those ‘picky’ phases and stages, some are not actually picky eaters, but resistant eaters. And yes, there is a difference.

Related: Is Your Child A Picky Eater Or A Resistant Eater?

Researchers wanted to see what makes children ‘picky,’ if anything, and looked at the relationship between chemosensory genes and picky eating. They found that some genes related to taste perception actually could be contributing to your picky eater’s behaviors.

The researchers from the University of Illinois have been looking at picky eater characteristics for the last ten years. Natasha Cole is a doctoral student in the Division of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Illinois and led the study. She said that for most children, picky eating is just a normal part of their development. In some children, however, it can be a bit more worrisome as the refusal to try something new or only eating the same thing could lead to risks of over/underweight issues, as well as gastrointestinal distress or other eating disorders.

For the taste perception gene study, the researchers predetermined characteristics of picky eaters and divided those types of eaters into groups. They also looked at parenting styles and whether children were picky at both home and in childcare situations.

Soo-Yeun Lee is a professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Illinois and said that initially, researchers looked simply at the child and not the environment or other factors when looking at why children were picky. Now, he says Cole is looking at other factors that might come into play with regard to nature vs. nurture and a child’s genetic predisposition.

Lee says that there are some behavioral genes that make a child more prone or sensitive to behaving more problematically when the external environment and influences are not in their favor. He likens it to orchids and dandelions–with sensitive children who don’t have as resilient coping strategies at mealtime with negative feedback from parents/caregivers being orchids and children who are not really affected by environmental factors at mealtime or others being the dandelions. He says it’s a fine line between the nature/nurture route, but the child’s genetic susceptibility to her surrounding environment is important as well.

The researchers looked at 153 preschoolers and took information from their caregivers about nursing history, eating behaviors, food variety, food refusals and control struggles. They also took saliva samples for genotyping and DNA extraction.

They found that the TAS2R38 and CA6 genes may be related to bitter taste perceptions and as such, children who are genetically sensitive to bitter tastes may be more likely to be picky about things like Brussel sprouts or broccoli. Odor, color, texture and other chemosensory factors may also affect children’s food preferences, and the researchers believe there is a wide room for research to explore in that area.

Cole also believes that it’s important to look at ‘picky’ eating behaviors of those who are under the age of two, as many children have set habits by that age. There is a large gap of research in eating for children who are transitioning from milk to foods that the rest of the family eats, and she believes more information about those children can support that there is a genetic link.

So, the next time you are feeling like a failure because your child simply will not eat, remember there may be factors at play that you can’t even see.


Lori Ennis
Lori Ennis
Lori Ennis is living the life wherever the Marine Corps sends her (husband)! Currently, she soaks up the sun in Jupiter, Florida, with her six-year-old mini-me, Luke, and their diva Golden Retriever, Dixie Belle.  A self-confessed ‘hot mess’, Lori has degrees in Communications, Psychology and Education, and writes for various publications, including her own—Still Standing Magazine, a magazine for mothers who battle infertility and/or have lost children. But mostly, she spends each day grateful for the best title in the world — “Mama.” She is one happy and thankful gal.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 