Study: Toddlers Can Distinguish Socially Dominant Personalities

New research suggests that the ability to determine social hierarchy structure happens in babies as young as seventeen months old, leading researchers to believe that toddlers are able to perceive dominant personalities and the stereotypes associated with them.
Researchers from the University of Washington conducted a study in which toddlers were able to figure out dominant personality types, and surprisingly, were able to predict that the dominant personality types would/should achieve more than the submissive type.
Dr. Jessica Sommerville says that the research leads them to believe that babies are able to understand more about social hierarchy than has been previously thought, and she believes this ability is present in children even earlier than we might think.
Dr. Sommerville, along with graduate student Elizabeth Enright, looked at 80 toddlers to see their reactions to puppets given pre-established ‘roles’ of submissive or dominant. The toddlers looked at three brief videos where the puppets participated in basic social interactions, and the researchers assessed the amount of time the toddlers focused on the various video outcomes so they could see what was noticeably distinctive.
As babies and toddlers are not typically able to communicate their responses effectively, ‘look time’ is a common way of assessing cognition and comprehension in little ones. Much like in adults, it is generally accepted that babies look longer at new things, or things that they were not expecting.
The children watched a video that introduced the puppets six times so that the researchers could establish the ‘dominant puppet’ for the children. They did so by letting the puppet ‘win’ over a second puppet in a simple competition. The children subsequently watched another set of videos with various scenarios and outcomes for the puppets. One scenario showed the dominant puppet receiving more legos than the other puppet, while another clip showed an equal distribution of legos to the puppets and another showed the ‘submissive’ puppet receiving the most legos.
The toddlers spent on average seven seconds more looking at the videos where the submissive puppet got more legos, or when the distribution was equal, which led researchers to believe the prolonged watching was because the children were not expecting those things to happen. Sommerville said the longer looking was due to their brains processing this information that they just didn’t expect to happen.
The researchers believe this shows that even toddlers have expectations from those who are perceived as ‘socially dominant’, and this leads them to have expectations about resource distribution as well, even at such a young age.
The results led Enright to conduct a new study that will look at other traits that affect resource expectation in young children, and that will explore what toddlers think about competence in job completion as well.
Enright believes the further study will look at how personality dominance and/or persistence and competency compare with regard to how infants look at social status.