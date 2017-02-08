Study: Consuming Licorice During Pregnancy Could Be Dangerous for Baby

There are so many things a mom-to-be needs to avoid when growing a baby, many known and shared through the sisterhood of pregnancy. A new study is adding licorice to that list, warning that its consumption during pregnancy could have adverse effects on babies.
A recent study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, a follow-up to a 1998 Helsinki study, confirms that the consumption of licorice when pregnant can lead to lower IQ scores, behavior issues and early puberty, among other things.
The original study was conducted on 920 Finnish children whose mothers reported consuming various quantities of licorice. Researchers then followed-up with 378 of those children, and gave physical and psychological assessments. Of the 378, 327 were prenatally exposed to what researchers considered low amounts of glycyrrhizin, and 51 were prenatally exposed to high rates.
What they found was telling. Children of mothers who had consumed high amounts of licorice (main ingredient being glycyrrhizin) scored lower on cognition and aptitude tests by almost seven points on average when compared to the group who had been born to mothers who had lower consumption rates. The differences were especially significant in memory and verbal expression.
Those whose mothers had higher consumption of licorice prenatally were at least three times more likely to have been diagnosed with ADHD, and in the girls of the higher consumption group, early onset puberty was more prevalent.
Studies on glycyrrhizin have already shown reasons for concern for pregnant women, as glycyrrhizin can weaken the placenta and allow stress hormones to enter the baby’s system while it is growing in the womb. This impairment of the placenta can affect fetal development with life-long impact, as the research now confirms.
Researchers want to be clear, though — there is no set amount of exposure to glycyrrhizin that can be deemed ‘safe’ as other factors could additionally contribute to the findings of the study. Researchers continue to caution pregnant women to simply avoid licorice, or anything that contains glycyrrhizin altogether when pregnant.