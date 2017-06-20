Sunburn? These 5 Natural Remedies Might Help

Try as we might, even the most diligent sunscreen wearers sometimes end up with a sunburn. Here are 5 sunburn remedies that actually work to soothe the burn, naturally.
My birthday fell on one of the first hot days of the year, and I couldn’t wait to get out and soak in some rays. But I underestimated the sun, and my sunscreen timing, and ended up with a burn that could’ve killed a cow.
My first instinct was to buy one of those bottles of green gel at the nearest supermarket, but not even my blistering skin could get me past wondering what exactly I’d be rubbing on my body. How healthy can something be that is neon green — no matter how good it might feel on my skin?
Let’s look at the ingredients in one of these typical, “instantly cooling” sunburn relief gels: Water, glyceryl stearate SE, mineral oil, stearic acid, coconut oil, cetyl alcohol, sorbitol, triethanolamine, lanolin, methylparaben, imidazolidinyl urea, fragrance, tocopheryl acetate, cocoa seed butter, propylparaben, aloe vera leaf juice, hydrolyzed collagen, yellow T, red 40.
Hmm…I recognize some of those ingredients, like coconut oil, mineral oil, cocoa seed butter, and the quintessential aloe vera leaf juice. But most of what’s on that list makes me question the safety of these unnatural-sounding chemical names.
Maybe it’s not as bad as it sounds. Many of these unpronounceable ingredients are actually derived of animal or plant products. For example, cetyl alcohol is made from coconut and palm oils, and lanolin is the oil in sheep wool that when processed, works as a sore nipple soother for breastfeeding moms.
Oh, wait… Triethanolamine is made by combining two toxins. Imidazolidinyl urea releases formaldehyde, that nasty chemical used to embalm dead bodies. And many of us recognize yellow T red 40, both common food dyes derived from coal or petroleum byproducts and linked to a number of health risks, including cancer. Um, no thanks.
I know sunburns hurt like the dickens, but let’s look at some alternatives to soothe the burn rather than resorting to the unnaturally colored gels with the scary ingredient lists.
Here are 5 natural sunburn remedies to try:
1. Aloe Vera
There’s a reason why commercial sunburn gels promote their product as containing aloe vera, even if the amount included is minuscule. Aloe vera is a succulent plant whose leaf juice is a very effective sunburn relief.
Many people keep these rather low-maintenance, tropical potted plants indoors and outside. And if you get a burn, you can cut a leaf and apply the juice that oozes out directly on your burn.
On occasion, someone may have an allergic reaction to aloe vera juice — though they would have this reaction to commercially prepared lotions, too. So if you’ve never used aloe vera, consider applying to a small area first to see if you have a reaction.
2. Milk Compress
It’s not hard to picture that cold glass of milk as soothing on a sunburn, and it is! While it may just be the coolness feeling good on your skin, there is some thought that the lactic acid in milk may have healing properties specific to sunburns.
Simply soak a towel or washcloth in cold milk and then apply the compress to your burn.
3. Yogurt Slather
What’s even better than cold milk? Cold, thick yogurt. With the consistency of lotion, it may be a bit easier to apply to your sunburn than milk. Not only does the coolness feel good, but yogurt’s probiotics reportedly help moisturize your skin and reduce pain.
Apply a full-fat, plain yogurt to your sunburn. Let sit for 10 minutes, and then wash off in the shower. Try a cool shower over a hot shower to get further relief.
4. Black Tea Relief
Milk isn’t the only delicious drink that can double as a sunburn soother! The tannic acid in tea is believed to ease the heat of the burn, reducing its redness and quickening recovery.
Steep a few bags of black tea in a pitcher of water until the water is very dark. Then soak a towel or washcloth in the tea and apply it to your burn.
5. Oatmeal Soak
Many people swear by oatmeal. I haven’t had as much success with it for the ouch stage of sunburn relief, but it does help reduce the itchy, dry, peeling skin later on. It gives the same relief with eczema or dry skin in the winter.
Blend dry oats in a food processor until ground finely and in the amount of 1 cup. Add this to a warm bath and have a soak.