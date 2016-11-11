A new study assessed factors that attribute to child obesity, and results show the risk of obesity is higher when children are out of school than in school.

A new longitudinal study assessed the importance of school and non-school risk factors that attribute to child obesity concluded that the risk of obesity is higher when children are out of school than when they are in school.

In the study 18,170 U.S. children were followed from the fall of kindergarten in 2010 through the spring of second grade in 2013. Children’s weight and heights were measured in schools each fall and spring. A multilevel growth model was used to estimate growth in mean BMI, overweight prevalence, and obesity prevalence during each summer and each school year.

The results showed that from the fall of kindergarten to the spring of second grade, the prevalence of obesity increased from 8.9% to 11.5%, and the prevalence of overweight increased from 23.3% to 28.7%. Notably, all of the increase in prevalence occurred during the two summer vacations; no increase occurred during any of the three school years. Previous national and local studies point to the same trend.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, childhood obesity is a complex health issue. It occurs when a child is well above the normal or healthy weight for his or her age and height. The main causes of excess weight in youth are similar to those in adults, including individual causes such as behavior and genetics. Behaviors can include dietary patterns, physical activity, inactivity, medication use, and other exposures. Additional contributing factors in our society include the food and physical activity environment, education and skills, and food marketing and promotion.

What can we as parents do at home to encourage a healthy lifestyle?

According to the CDC we can.

1. Encourage healthy eating habits.

Provide plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole-grain products.

Include low-fat or non-fat milk or dairy products.

Choose lean meats, poultry, fish, lentils, and beans for protein.

Serve reasonably-sized portions.

Encourage your family to drink lots of water.

Limit sugar-sweetened beverages.

Limit consumption of sugar and saturated fat.

Editor’s Note:When possible, choose grass fed, organic dairy and meats (and wild caught fish). These options contain less toxins and the fats can be benefical to growing bodies and brains.

2. Look for ways to make favorite dishes healthier. The recipes that you may prepare regularly, and that your family enjoys, with just a few changes can be healthier and just as satisfying.

3. Remove calorie-rich temptations. If ice cream, potato chips and candy are in your house – everyone is more likely to eat it!

4. Help kids stay active. Children and teens should participate in at least 60 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity most days of the week, preferably daily.

5. Reduce sedentary time. In addition to encouraging physical activity, help children avoid too much sedentary time. Quiet time for reading and homework is fine, but be sure to limit the time your children watch television, play video games, or surf the internet. Be sure to check out this post that highlights the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) new policy recommendations for thoughtful and appropriate use of media with children.

