Surprising Poll Shows that 60% Experience Mom Shaming

A recent poll shows that 6 out of 10 mothers, with children five-years-old and younger, experience mom shaming. Unsolicited advice leads many mothers to feel inadequate and guilty.
“Are you sure you should give Sally that donut? It’s not organic and has too much sugar.”
“You quit breastfeeding after two months? Oh, you just didn’t try hard enough.”
“If you don’t spank Billy, he will end up a brat.”
Are these quotes starting to sound familiar? Mothers face unsolicited advice all the time, specifically facing criticism for their parenting choices. A recent poll asked 475 mothers about their experiences. The results showed that 6 out of 10 mothers face some criticism or mom shaming.
What the Polls Show
Mothers indicated what areas they face criticism in the most. Topping the charts are discipline, diet nutrition, sleep, breast vs. bottle feeding, safety and child care. The most shocking part of the poll showed that mothers are most likely to experience criticism from their very own parents. Close behind their parents, mothers face criticism from their spouse or partner and in-laws.
Side Effects of Criticism
While mom shaming happens among mothers, you are more likely to face shaming and criticism from your very own parents. Older generations parented much differently than parents do now. While some parenting choices are optional, new studies show us that certain old practices, such as introducing solid foods too early, are bad for our children. That doesn’t mean our parents agree with those studies.
The criticism leads mothers to a few options. Some mothers take that criticism and head to their pediatrician. Most of the time, the pediatrician confirms that the mother’s decisions are fine! Bottle-feeding your child is a valid option if you decide to do so.
Some mothers hold that criticism deep inside. It can lead to resentful feelings towards her spouse or family members. Many mothers mentioned in the poll that they actively avoided people and family members who were critical of their parenting choices. That result is sad; many kids end up spending less time with their family members because they opt to criticize and shame the mother for her choices.
My Personal Experience
The poll resonates with me. Unfortunately, I have experienced my share of mom shaming from the source I never expected – my mother. With my second child, breastfeeding was my goal. I didn’t breastfeed nearly long enough, in my opinion, with my first child. The criticism I faced for my choice to breastfeed from my mother cut deeply. Thankfully, my husband and in-laws are deeply supportive of my breastfeeding goals.
Over time, I stopped visiting my mother as often as I wanted to avoid the deep criticism. It hurt to feel shame for something I knew was right by someone that I love. However, I spoke up sharply after some time. Now, she has changed her criticism and ways with our third child. It doesn’t erase the painful memories.
Have you faced mom shaming, particularly from your mother or spouse? Let us know. Knowledge can help change these trends.