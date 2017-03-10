T-Shirt Company Tackles Premature Birth and Infant Mortality

Mama B. Designs has a line of t-shirts that support the March of Dimes effort to fund lifesaving research that will help understand and put an end to premature birth.
The line is called Mama B. Miracle Line, and it celebrates the miracle of pregnancy, birth and life. More importantly, every t-shirt from the line donates 50% of the retail price to March of Dimes. By wearing one of these beautiful tops, you are spreading awareness about prematurity and supporting a foundation that is set on putting an end to infant mortality.
Their tagline is simple: Buy a shirt, believe in miracles. We scored an interview with Mama B. Designs founder, Nadine Bubeck, to get some info about the company’s partnership with March of Dimes and why spreading awareness about premature birth is important to her.
Q: What inspired you to create Mama B. Designs?
A: My first pregnancy was very rocky. At 20 weeks pregnant, I was diagnosed with complete placenta previa. My gyno informed me I would likely endure multiple bleeding episodes, be put on hospitalized bed rest, and birth a premature baby, all of which happened. My first born arrived six weeks early, at four pounds eleven ounces. A total fighter living up to his name, Nicholas, meaning victorious.
He spent seven nights in the NICU, or should I say WE spent seven nights in the NICU- as I didn’t leave his side. Luckily, our little man powered through, and our NICU stay was short. Our story doesn’t compare to the many preemie stories I have heard. My baby’s life wasn’t at risk, I could hold him, and he was healthy. With that being said, it was still an emotionally overwhelming, life-changing undertaking.
But even a bumpy journey can still be a beautiful experience.
I was overcome with the magnitude of motherhood, and the gift of children has taught me perspective, patience, and unconditional love. Nicholas is now a thriving three year old and big brother to Zachary. My boys are my world, and I want to make them proud.
Because of that, I have honored my entrepreneurial spirit and made it my goal to stylishly spread prematurity awareness. I’ve always wanted to start a fashion line, and I found it very fitting to find purpose to my business: fashion that gives back.
Our Miracle Line aims to inspire and provide hope.
Q: Why did you choose to sell t-shirts, specifically?
A: We sell a variety of tanks, tops and tees. Our shirts are both comfortable and stylish for men, women, babies and kids. Shirts are great- people can wear them and clearly spread our message: to believe that miracles happen.
Q: Why did you choose to partner with March of Dimes?
A: I am so incredibly thrilled to partner Mama B. Designs with March of Dimes, a foundation determined to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. March of Dimes serves as a resource for families, funds essential prematurity research, and holds hundreds of annual events uniting parents of preemies nationwide. It is a beautiful organization, and one that speaks to my heart.
I am so thankful my premature son was born healthy, so it is one small way I can utilize my gratitude to pay it forward.
Q: Why is premature awareness important to you?
A: According to March of Dimes, premature birth is the #1 killer in babies. A startling statistic. I want to stylishly spread prematurity awareness because every baby deserves a fighting chance.
Q: Why do you think your organization has been getting so much media attention?
A: My background is in TV- I used to be a news anchor. Ever since having kids, however, I’ve morphed into working from home and finding personal and professional fulfillment. My goal is for Mama B. Designs apparel to be a closet staple, so I’ve been determined to land as much media attention possible. I am so grateful for every blog, website, magazine, and TV station that is giving our cause attention. It’s hard to “spread the word,” so I couldn’t do it without the support from the media. Plus, our stuff is high quality and super cute! We love that people love us!
Q: Where can our readers buy your t-shirts?
You can buy your t-shirt here: www.mamabdesigns.com. Shipping (U.S.) is always free!
We also post coupon codes and discounts to our social media pages:
facebook.com/mamabdesigns
Instagram.com/mamabdesigns