Target Aims To Remove Artificial Ingredients In Brands By End Of 2018

Target announced that their brand products will be free of unhealthy sugars, preservatives and other ingredients by the end of 2018.
Target will remove junk like artificial flavoring, preservatives, sweeteners, colors, trans fats, and high fructose corn syrup in foods made and sold under their Market Pantry and Simply Balanced lines. This decision is bound to make me and a whole host of other moms even more goo-goo for the retailer.
Target recently announced that they recognize parents are looking for cleaner food options for their families, particularly in kids’ meals and snacks. Currently, 75% of their Market Pantry and Simply Balanced lines are free from artificial colors, flavors, sweetners and things like high fructose corn syrup and artificial trans fats, but the mega-retailer now wants to make sure that all their in-house kids’ foods will be free from that junk.
The decision is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility commitments, and goes to show that they value their place as a global company capable of making change in this world.
In 2016, the retailer increased its organic food offerings in stores by 139%, and they plan to continue to expand that market and its products. By the end of 2018, all their own brand kids’ foods will meet the high standards they’ve set out, meaning you can feel safer feeding your family cleaner foods at reasonable prices.
Target joins grocer Aldi in the removal of artificial coloring in foods, as well as stopping the use of partially hydrogenated oils (main culprits behind transfats) and additional MSG in their store brand foods.
And, because Target recognizes its presence and power as a mega-retailer, it will be using its size, scale and decisions to drive change in other retailers.