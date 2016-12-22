Target Removes Supplemental Baby Mattresses From Stores

Super retailer Target has just announced that it will remove supplemental baby mattresses often used in portable cribs or ‘pack ‘n plays,’ just as the New Jersey General Assembly bans its sale.
Portable cribs, or ‘pack ‘n plays’/playpens are a general staple of mothers with young children. Transportable and easy-to-assemble, they are often used in lieu of an traditional crib for traveling, naps or simply convenience. Unfortunately, many feel that the mattress pads that come with each brand’s crib are hard, and uncomfortable for their baby–which leads them to seek out a more comfortable ‘supplemental mattress.’
A quick google search will offer a plethora of places from which to buy one, but national retailer Target has just announced that it will no longer be one of those places. Joining the ranks of other major retailers such as Toys ‘R Us, Wayfair, Buy Buy Baby and more, Target will not offer supplemental mattresses in their product line due to safety concerns.
Supplemental mattresses are a proven hazard to babies because their sides are non-rigid. In a portable crib, typically with mesh walls, there is a gap that can be created between the mattress and the wall, which is an extreme suffocation hazard to babies/toddlers. Several babies have died of this suffocation in the last few years, and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) wants to cut that number to zero with the prohibition of sales of these types of mattresses.
Joining the AAP is a host of other organizations such as Kids In Danger, The National Center For Health Research and Keeping Babies Safe (KBS). KBS is a non-profit organization that fueled the bill in New Jersey that bans the sale of these mattresses, and has also created a petition that is docketed with the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission in hopes of having the sale of these mattresses banned nationwide.
KBS has also repeatedly requested Target remove the mattresses from its product line in the past, as a major retailer that markets heavily to moms. New Jersey General Assembly member Jamel Holley applauded Target’s decision to no longer sell the mattresses, saying that the longer the supplemental mattresses are sold, the more direct and proven risk exists to babies.
Major retailers Walmart and Amazon still carry supplemental mattresses in their product lines, which can confuse parents when making decisions about purchasing these mattresses, as they assume them to be safe since they are being sold. KBS continues to petition both to no longer sell them, but that request has not been met to this date.
Target’s decision was well-timed with the passing of New Jersey’s law, and advocates for the ban of these mattresses hope that Target’s decision may help motivate other retailers from selling them.