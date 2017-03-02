Tech is Here to Stay: Can We Balance the Good with the Bad?

On a typical day I use technology for just about every aspect of my life: work, personal relationships, hobbies, and leisure. Technology is so throughly woven into my life that asking my kids to stay away from it feels terribly hypocritical.
Still, I worry. Stories about the negative impact of technology consumption abounds (ironically) on the Internet. Cyber bullies, child predators, shrinking attention spans, eyestrain, toddlers with iPhones, dead-eyed zombie children watching unboxing videos on a never ending Youtube binge. The downsides of technology are enough to make any parent want to pull the plug permanently.
But, like my own day to day life, my kids use technology for so many things: My oldest’s entire school curriculum is online, and my younger two children use a mix of textbooks and digital learning. They talk to their grandparents on video chats, and to their friends on Roblox, Minecraft and social media.
On any given day they’ll play games and make videos, read ebooks, collect Pokemon, look up answers to questions that I don’t know: Can cats eat clovers? What US presidents have December birthdays? How do you draw an otter? Can cats eat green beans?
It’s so different from the way I grew up, at the very beginning of the Digital Age (I got my first email address in high school, when pagers were all the rage.) If I wanted to hang with my friends, I’d go see them in person. If I needed information, I’d head to the library. To get face time with my grandparents in Florida, well, I’d have to wait until our Christmas road trip.
We just don’t live in that world anymore, no matter how nostalgic we are for a seemingly simpler time. Technology has changed so fast, and continues to evolve even faster that trying to keep up and figure out appropriate limits is enough to make my head spin. Should we unplug completely or allow tech to consume our family? Or is there a way to balance the positive aspects of tech with the very real negatives?
What does the research say? Essentially that it’s important to place limits—and even more important to stay involved and interested in your kids’ media consumption and online lives—but we may be freaking out a little too much.
Just recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics changed its recommendations on screen time limits for young children, now recommending “mindful media,” saying that around one hour of screen time a day is beneficial to kids under six, as long as it’s high-quality screen time that is also interactive; like playing educational apps together, watching Sesame Street and relating it to your day, or video chatting with loved ones.
There are educational benefits to tech, too. In a study on the effects of technology in classrooms, teachers surveyed reported that using tech increased motivation and self-esteem in students, encouraged more collaboration with peers, and helped them tackle more complex tasks.
And for teens who are so often depicted as tuned-out, time-wasting media addicts, there’s good news. It’s really not like that. Most teens say their online interactions have brought them closer to their in-real-life friends, according to a study for the Pew Research Center. Many of them say they’ve met new friends online, and the vast majority say they feel more connected, not less, because of their online interactions.
Many teens also find support online, when going through a tough time. LGBT teens in particular, though more likely to be harassed or bullied online, also find a wider community and more acceptance, as well as access to information and resources not available to them otherwise.
Clearly, technology isn’t going anywhere. It’s now a matter of keep up or be left behind. And the reality is that every new societal shift has been met with resistance. The printing press was met with concerns that it would cause laziness, idleness, and information overload (sound familiar?). Humanity has feared changing technology since the beginning of humanity, it would seem.
Still, moderation is important. Knowing who your kids are talking to and what they’re talking about is necessary. For my family, keeping online activity to the common areas of the house works, and I try to stay interested in whatever they’re interested in, even if I can only correctly identify three Pokemon—and I’m kinda iffy on one.
In other families there are time limits and game limits, restrictions on Internet content and restrictions on what social media is allowed. No TV before homework and no devices at the dinner table seems reasonable for everyone. Unplugging for a while and tuning into the real world has its place, too — for an afternoon, a weekend, or a longer sabbatical.
Balancing the pros and cons of this increasingly digital world will likely remain ever-changing and ever-complicated. But there is balance to be found. Just try not to get too anxious about the bad, and don’t let the good take over your life too much.
As for those unboxing videos, try as I might, I still don’t get it. Maybe it’s just one of those generational divides. Let me know if pagers are ever cool again.