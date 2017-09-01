Texas Midwife Rides Inflatable Swan to Help Mama Deliver

A midwife in Texas went above and beyond as she floated through Hurricane Harvey floodwaters on an inflatable swan to help her mama deliver. Now that’s dedication!
Cathy Rude has been a midwife for 24 years, and she loves her mamas. Cathy has helped Andrea Haley deliver two of her children, and when she learned that Andrea had been having contractions throughout the days of the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Texas, she worried that Andrea might be very near active labor.
The flooding in Texas has been nothing short of historic and devastating at the same time, and the women worried that if Andrea’s water were to break, she and the baby might need assistance. And that’s when the industrious midwife devised a plan.
Andrea’s mother and husband tried to pick Cathy up but the streets in her neighborhood made it impossible to get down. Attempts were made to kayak down the street to her house, but they couldn’t come to fruition. Conveniently, however, a neighbor riding an inflatable swan happened to be drifting down the street, and the quick-thinking mama asked for a borrow.
But, it’s all part of what a midwife does for her patient, Cathy says. Midwives are not just providers of care, but friends…and she says that’s just what they do.
