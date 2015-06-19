The 20 Most (and Least) Popular Baby Names Right Now

I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This post posted
The Social Security Administration has provided its annual list of popular baby names. The list is compiled from data on all US births in 2014 and gives stats on the top 1000 baby names of that year. Most commonly used girls and boys names were chosen by as many as 20,000+ families — while those at the bottom of the list were selected by less than 300.
We’ve pulled out the top 20 on the list for both sexes, as well as the bottom 20. Of course, there were names less popular than those at the bottom of this list (since all monikers are not included), but it’s still interesting to compare trends. For instance, there were as many Osvaldos as Howards last year!
It is important to note that similar names with common spellings are not combined, but are shown separately as they appear in the master list. You can find the full list on the Social Security Administration’s baby name page right here.
Names Are Listed As: Rank out of 1000, name, number of babies born with that name in 2014
The Top 20 Girl Names of 2014
1. Emma, 20799
2. Olivia, 19674
3. Sophia, 18490
4. Isabella, 16950
5. Ava, 15586
6. Mia, 13442
7. Emily, 12562
8. Abigail, 11985
9. Madison, 10247
10. Charlotte, 10048
11. Harper, 9564
12. Sofia, 9542
13. Avery, 9517
14. Elizabeth, 9492
15. Amelia, 8727
16. Evelyn, 8692
17. Ella, 8489
18. Chloe, 8469
19. Victoria, 7955
20. Aubrey, 7589
–
The Top 20 Boy Names of 2014
1. Noah, 19144
2. Liam, 18342
3. Mason, 17092
4. Jacob, 16712
5. William, 16687
6. Ethan, 15619
7. Michael, 15323
8. Alexander, 15293
9. James, 14301
10. Daniel, 13829
11. Elijah, 13694
12. Benjamin, 13687
13. Logan, 13579
14. Aiden, 13296
15. Jayden, 12878
16. Matthew, 12809
17. Jackson, 12121
18. David, 12078
19. Lucas, 12078
20. Joseph, 1199
–
The Least Common Girl Names of 2014
981. Landry, 269
982. Aya, 268
983. Ireland, 268
984. Mercedes, 268
985. Rosalyn, 268
986. Alaysia, 267
987. Annalee, 267
988. Patience, 267
989. Aanya, 266
990. Paula, 266
991. Samiyah, 266
992. Yaritza, 266
993. Cordelia, 264
994. Micah, 264
995. Nala, 264
996. Belen, 263
997. Cambria, 263
998. Natalya, 263
999. Kaelynn, 262
1000. Kai, 262
–
The Least Common Boy Names of 2014
981. Bodie, 211
982. Brayson, 211
983. Chace, 211
984. Kylen, 209
985. Yehuda, 209
986. Bridger, 208
987. Howard, 208
988. Maddux, 208
989. Osvaldo, 208
990. Rocky, 208
991. Ayan, 207
992. Boden, 207
993. Foster, 207
994. Jair, 207
995. Reyansh, 207
996. Tyree, 207
997. Ean, 206
998. Leif, 205
999. Reagan, 205
1000. Rylen, 205
–
Are your children’s names on the list?
Image: Jamie Solorio