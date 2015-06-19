The 20 Most (and Least) Popular Baby Names Right Now

The Social Security Administration has provided its annual list of popular baby names. The list is compiled from data on all US births in 2014 and gives stats on the top 1000 baby names of that year. Most commonly used girls and boys names were chosen by as many as 20,000+ families — while those at the bottom of the list were selected by less than 300.

We’ve pulled out the top 20 on the list for both sexes, as well as the bottom 20. Of course, there were names less popular than those at the bottom of this list (since all monikers are not included), but it’s still interesting to compare trends. For instance, there were as many Osvaldos as Howards last year!

It is important to note that similar names with common spellings are not combined, but are shown separately as they appear in the master list. You can find the full list on the Social Security Administration’s baby name page right here.

Names Are Listed As: Rank out of 1000, name, number of babies born with that name in 2014

The Top 20 Girl Names of 2014

1. Emma, 20799

2. Olivia, 19674

3. Sophia, 18490

4. Isabella, 16950

5. Ava, 15586

6. Mia, 13442

7. Emily, 12562

8. Abigail, 11985

9. Madison, 10247

10. Charlotte, 10048

11. Harper, 9564

12. Sofia, 9542

13. Avery, 9517

14. Elizabeth, 9492

15. Amelia, 8727

16. Evelyn, 8692

17. Ella, 8489

18. Chloe, 8469

19. Victoria, 7955

20. Aubrey, 7589

The Top 20 Boy Names of 2014

1. Noah, 19144

2. Liam, 18342

3. Mason, 17092

4. Jacob, 16712

5. William, 16687

6. Ethan, 15619

7. Michael, 15323

8. Alexander, 15293

9. James, 14301

10. Daniel, 13829

11. Elijah, 13694

12. Benjamin, 13687

13. Logan, 13579

14. Aiden, 13296

15. Jayden, 12878

16. Matthew, 12809

17. Jackson, 12121

18. David, 12078

19. Lucas, 12078

20. Joseph, 1199

The Least Common Girl Names of 2014

981. Landry, 269

982. Aya, 268

983. Ireland, 268

984. Mercedes, 268

985. Rosalyn, 268

986. Alaysia, 267

987. Annalee, 267

988. Patience, 267

989. Aanya, 266

990. Paula, 266

991. Samiyah, 266

992. Yaritza, 266

993. Cordelia, 264

994. Micah, 264

995. Nala, 264

996. Belen, 263

997. Cambria, 263

998. Natalya, 263

999. Kaelynn, 262

1000. Kai, 262

The Least Common Boy Names of 2014

981. Bodie, 211

982. Brayson, 211

983. Chace, 211

984. Kylen, 209

985. Yehuda, 209

986. Bridger, 208

987. Howard, 208

988. Maddux, 208

989. Osvaldo, 208

990. Rocky, 208

991. Ayan, 207

992. Boden, 207

993. Foster, 207

994. Jair, 207

995. Reyansh, 207

996. Tyree, 207

997. Ean, 206

998. Leif, 205

999. Reagan, 205

1000. Rylen, 205

