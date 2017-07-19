Have You Ever Gone ‘Momzilla’ on Someone?

Correction:
Example 1: “…sit down so us adults could facilitate a conversation.”
If you take out the word “adults” you will be left with “sit down so us could facilitate a conversation.”
The sentence should read “so we could facilitate a conversation.”
Example 2: “I believe that, ultimately, us parents are on the same side.
Again, take out the word “parents” and you will be left with “us are on the same side.”
It should read “I believe that we parents are on the same side.”
My fifth grade teacher insisted that I learn how to diagram a sentence. I always rather enjoyed it.