The Myth of the Gentle C-section

As someone who had a homebirth that ended in a hospital cesarean, I would’ve longed for a gentle cesarean. Is it that you are troubled by the term or the concept itself? I can see wanting the term to be “mother-centered.” My cesarean was anything but, I can assure you.
As for wishing hospitals would make cesareans more humane, YES PLEASE. Mine did not have to be the emotionally and physically violent affair that it was, any more than a vaginal birth has to be a physically or emotionally violent affair. (I’d like to mention that not all vaginal births are gentle either- like a cesarean, which is major surgery as you rightly point out- it can also be a difficult eviscerating experience).
I also hesitate to say that by doing this, more women will want cesareans. What if a woman knows all her options and just really wants a cesarean? I know we’re mostly natural birth advocates here, but after a woman is completely educated, it’s not my place to tell her what birth to choose. I’ve had friends who have fears of childbirth based in histories of sexual assault. They all chose elective cesareans, had what they experienced as empowering, beautiful births, and I say more power to them.
I get being suspicious of this, but I want us very much to still make room for women to choose the birth that is best for them and their families.