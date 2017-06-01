The ‘No Poo’ Method: Here’s Why I Don’t Use Shampoo

It’s been almost four years since I’ve used shampoo or conditioner in my hair. My hair is healthier, shinier, and bouncier. I’ve gone “No Poo,” and there’s no going back.
My hair is never weighed down with product and it is clean, clean, clean.
Besides needing a better naming and marketing department, the ‘no poo’ (no shampoo) method has a lot going for it. The theory behind it is that by using gentle, alternative methods of washing your hair over drug store shelf varieties, your scalp and hair are healthier and, bonus, so is the earth.
There is no single right method to follow. If you do an Internet search for ‘no poo method,’ you’ll be faced with a plethora of sites that will answer all your questions about how to do it, with what, how often, and so on. There are ‘no poo’ methods for those with all hair types: curly, frizzy, oily, etc.
The most common is a baking soda wash and then apple cider vinegar to condition. You’ll start with a routine, but the trick is to switch it up once you’ve been initiated into the process. Once your hair has successfully transitioned (this can take up to three months), washing with baking soda every time might dry out your hair. So, use other alternative shampoos in between baking soda washes. There are a few options for alternative shampoos in the post-transition stage.
I won’t go into the specifics here because there are so many fantastic resources at your fingertips (I’ll list some at the bottom of this article) but I will give you the highlights, so you can decide if it’s at least worth giving it a shot.
Why no poo?
I was initially motivated to try the ‘no poo’ method for three reasons:
- I wanted to be rubbing fewer toxins into my scalp;
- I wanted to be washing fewer toxins out into the world;
- I wanted to have a well-adjusted scalp, and wash my hair less frequently;
This last one was a really a nice bonus. I’m lazy and have long, thick, heavy hair so washing it and blow drying it (air drying took hours) was a chore every second day that would suck a good 45 minutes out of my day.
I’d read that it can take a few weeks for your scalp to calibrate to the new regime; Shampoo strips away all the natural oils that are meant to keep your scalp and hair hydrated and healthy so your body scrambles to fix it by going into overdrive and producing more oil, hence greasiness.
So, the first little while of going ‘no poo’ can be a little slick. But, I stuck it out, wore it up, wore hats, and it worked. Eventually, my clever scalp figured it out and chilled the heck down with its overzealous oil production.
Less toxic for me, less toxic for the planet.
The Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) Skin Deep Cosmetics Database rates products based on their levels of hazard, toxicity, and health concerns, including cancer risk and developmental toxicity. Products are rated on a scale of 1-10 overall, with a breakdown based on different factors. A rating of 1-2 is considered low risk, 3-6 is moderate, 7-10 is considered hazardous.
Here’s how some popular shampoo brands fare:
Pantene Pro V Aqua Light Clean Rinse Shampoo Rating: 5
L’Oréal Kids 2-in-1 Shampoo, Extra Gentle, Burst of Strawberry Rating: 5
BedHead Re-Energize shampoo Rating: 6
Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Moisturizing Shampoo Rating: 5
TRESemme Luxurious Moisture Shampoo Original Formula Rating: 7
Neutrogena T-Gel Therapeutic Shampoo Rating: 7
Dove Go Fresh Therapy Cool Moisture Shampoo, Cucumber and Green Tea Rating 5
Still skeptical? Here are the benefits I see:
My hair has never felt as clean. It took a few washes but once all of the product build-up was all gone, my hair felt so pure. I’m not even sure how to describe it. It feels so squeaky clean, but not in a slick way the way it felt after shampoo.
My hair stays cleaner, longer. I wash my hair using the ‘no poo’ method once every 3-5 days and, not only does it not get as greasy as fast, but because there’s no sticky product residue in it, there’s nothing for dirt from out in the world to grab on to. So, cleaner, longer.
My hair dries SO quickly now, blow dryer or not. Where it took about 2 hours to air dry before, now it’s dry in 20 minutes. This, combined with the less frequent washing, has given me hours back every week. You may choose to do whatever you like with your bonus hours and I will not judge you, even if it is binge watching ‘Fuller House.’
I hardly have any split ends (and I suspect the few I do get can be blamed on the top knot I tie it in several times a day and overnight.
I don’t get dandruff any more. I used to go through a period every year (seasonal) when I needed to break out the dandruff shampoo to keep the flakes away. Now they’ve hit the road for good. See ya, suckers.
This is the biggest one for me: My hair is SO much more manageable, and style-able! I couldn’t do a thing with it before. If I spent an hour curling it, an hour after I was done it would almost completely straight with a couple drunk looking dents that made it look like a toddler had styled me. Now, it holds any loose style I give it – waves, curl – with no product at all. I shake my hair out of buns like those shampoo commercials all the time now and it cascades down, all wavy and shiny and glorious.
Other ‘no poo’ devotees report that their hair grows faster but it’s hard for me to gauge that because my hair is quite long.
The money I save! No shampoo, no conditioner. Again, I will not judge you for what you choose to do with your extra money, even if it is buying an enormous smorgasbord of an ice cream buffet for yourself every week. Especially if it’s that, actually.
Now, go forth and ‘No Poo!’
