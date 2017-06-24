‘The Queer Birth Project’ Helping Doulas Provide Sensitive Care

Janine and Cheyenne are LGBTQ birth workers. Janine is a midwife with a background in childbirth education, and Cheyenne is a doula, yoga instructor, and educator. When their powers combined, The Queer Birth Project was born.
The need for such a project arose out of the difficulties they saw LGBTQ people and couples face as they entered the birth world. They saw and heard countless stories of providers who don’t use the right language, discrimination, misunderstanding, and an ignorance about the health disparities that their community faces.
There’s an overall lack of evidence on gay and trans health and reproduction, so often patients are having to teach the provider or are told wrong information about their bodies.
In Minnesota, only 57% of LGBTQ folks are out to their provider. Even if their health and support providers know their sexuality or gender identity, Cheyenne and Janine are all too aware of the way they feel extra vulnerable at an already vulnerable time.
Starting in 2015 with training for doulas in Minnesota, The Queer Birth Project has grown to multiple types of training offered live and online, childbirth education classes geared toward queer folks, and a new parent support group.
“I’m gay friendly,” they often hear birth workers profess. But what does that mean? Janine and Cheyenne suggest that allies often need more education before they can really count themselves a solid ally.
People think they’re “gay friendly,” said Cheyenne, but they often lack the “skills and tools needed to serve the unique needs of this community.”
What are the unique needs of the LGBTQ birthing community? Like everyone else, they need to feel safe, be understood, respected, and offered options. For this community in particular, it means, in part, that people providing care and support need to be free of homophobia, understand the health disparities of the population, set aside assumptions, and use correct terminology.
The Project cites the fact that the LGBTQ population suffers from a disproportionate amount of obesity, mental health issues, and care avoidance. Often these folks have had negative or humiliating experiences with healthcare professionals in the past, and the care they receive is substandard because the providers don’t understand who they are.
“At a minimum,” said Cheyenne, “they have annoyances and social barriers.”
The providers can make all the difference in how they speak, the literature they use, and their openness and sensitivity to individual needs and preferences. The first step, they say, is learning about the needs of the community and what it means for you to be an ally. Then you make your website more inclusive.
Changing the words and pictures you use can go a long way. This means looking closely at your educational and promotional materials and changing what you can or messaging the manufacturer when applicable.
A lot of the work of an ally, said Janine, is about having an open mind. “Don’t assume you know who is in the room.” Working to understand the differences and knowing the language to use to talk about people and bodies goes a long way.
They want to help people change their language to be more inclusive by changing, consciously selecting, or adding words. Birth professionals have already done this with the word husband. It’s pretty much gone because it doesn’t apply to a good portion of birthing couples. It’s been replaced with dad or partner…each slightly more inclusive than the next.
The word nursing can be used instead of the word breastfeeding to be inclusive of parents who don’t feel comfortable with the word breasts to describe their body. Instead of always saying women, professionals can add the term birthing person or say women and birthing partners.
The Queer Birth Project offers consultations as well as specialized training for doulas, childbirth educators, midwives, and postpartum support people. They are offered twice a year live and anytime via recorded webinar.
The training sessions are taken by all sorts — queer folks, birth workers who want to do better, and organizations that bring the lot — some who are thrilled and some who are defensive.
Despite batting up against some privilege and homophobia, they report that it’s gone exceptionally well. The difficult bits, Janine says, are just “proof there is more work to do.”
They just want to “get people on their allyship journey,” even if they don’t really budge them much.
Believing that “the most authentic learning we do is when we are out of our comfort zone,” often a training will stir up discomfort, and get people thinking and feeling. They’re aware that it’s hard, after all, to hear you haven’t been providing the best care.
But Janine and Cheyenne are in the business of empowerment. They want providers to feel prepared and comfortable with meeting the needs of the queer population. They want LGBTQ folks to feel confident in their ability to receive that care, be pregnant, and give birth.
They report that people often say they came to the training feeling like they knew a lot and left it knowing they had a lot to learn. The training helps everyone on their allyship journey.
The goal, Janine says, is to “open minds to the very normal idea that all people can give birth.”
