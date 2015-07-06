The Top 100 First Names of the Last 100 Years: Are You or Your Kids on the List?

How about a list of French names
Can you guess which first names top the list of most popular over the last 100 years?
Recently we published a fun breakdown of the most common baby names of 2014, and it got us wondering “How do these compare to the most popular first names of the last century?”
Interestingly, the Social Security Administration has taken the time to compile just such a list from its historical data — Top Names Over the Last 100 Years (1915-2014). There are actually two lists, one for girls and one for boys, so you’ll find 200 names here. Check them out below.
If you’re still curious you can find more information (such as the number of babies born per name or details on individual birth years) on the SSA’s baby names page.
Are you or any of your kids on these lists?
GIRLS
- Mary
- Patricia
- Jennifer
- Elizabeth
- Linda
- Barbara
- Susan
- Margaret
- Jessica
- Sarah
- Dorothy
- Karen
- Nancy
- Betty
- Lisa
- Sandra
- Ashley
- Kimberly
- Donna
- Helen
- Carol
- Michelle
- Emily
- Amanda
- Melissa
- Deborah
- Laura
- Stephanie
- Rebecca
- Sharon
- Cynthia
- Kathleen
- Anna
- Shirley
- Ruth
- Amy
- Angela
- Brenda
- Virginia
- Pamela
- Catherine
- Katherine
- Nicole
- Christine
- Samantha
- Janet
- Debra
- Carolyn
- Rachel
- Heather
- Maria
- Diane
- Julie
- Joyce
- Emma
- Frances
- Evelyn
- Joan
- Martha
- Christina
- Kelly
- Lauren
- Victoria
- Judith
- Alice
- Ann
- Cheryl
- Jean
- Doris
- Megan
- Marie
- Andrea
- Kathryn
- Jacqueline
- Gloria
- Teresa
- Sara
- Janice
- Hannah
- Julia
- Rose
- Theresa
- Grace
- Judy
- Beverly
- Olivia
- Denise
- Marilyn
- Amber
- Danielle
- Brittany
- Diana
- Mildred
- Jane
- Madison
- Lori
- Tiffany
- Kathy
- Tammy
- Kayla
BOYS
- James
- John
- Robert
- Michael
- William
- David
- Richard
- Joseph
- Charles
- Thomas
- Christopher
- Daniel
- Matthew
- Donald
- Anthony
- Mark
- Paul
- Steven
- George
- Kenneth
- Andrew
- Edward
- Joshua
- Brian
- Kevin
- Ronald
- Timothy
- Jason
- Jeffrey
- Ryan
- Gary
- Nicholas
- Eric
- Jacob
- Stephen
- Jonathan
- Larry
- Frank
- Scott
- Justin
- Brandon
- Raymond
- Gregory
- Samuel
- Benjamin
- Patrick
- Jack
- Dennis
- Alexander
- Jerry
- Tyler
- Henry
- Douglas
- Aaron
- Peter
- Jose
- Walter
- Adam
- Zachary
- Nathan
- Harold
- Kyle
- Carl
- Arthur
- Gerald
- Roger
- Keith
- Lawrence
- Jeremy
- Terry
- Albert
- Joe
- Sean
- Willie
- Christian
- Jesse
- Austin
- Billy
- Bruce
- Ralph
- Bryan
- Ethan
- Roy
- Eugene
- Jordan
- Louis
- Wayne
- Alan
- Harry
- Russell
- Juan
- Dylan
- Randy
- Philip
- Vincent
- Noah
- Bobby
- Howard
- Gabriel
- Johnny
