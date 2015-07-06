The Top 100 First Names of the Last 100 Years: Are You or Your Kids on the List?

by on

4_generations_family

Can you guess which first names top the list of most popular over the last 100 years?

Recently we published a fun breakdown of the most common baby names of 2014, and it got us wondering “How do these compare to the most popular first names of the last century?”

Interestingly, the Social Security Administration has taken the time to compile just such a list from its historical data — Top Names Over the Last 100 Years (1915-2014). There are actually two lists, one for girls and one for boys, so you’ll find 200 names here. Check them out below.

If you’re still curious you can find more information (such as the number of babies born per name or details on individual birth years) on the SSA’s baby names page.

Are you or any of your kids on these lists?

GIRLS

    1. Mary
    2. Patricia
    3. Jennifer
    4. Elizabeth
    5. Linda
    6. Barbara
    7. Susan
    8. Margaret
    9. Jessica
    10. Sarah
    11. Dorothy
    12. Karen
    13. Nancy
    14. Betty
    15. Lisa
    16. Sandra
    17. Ashley
    18. Kimberly
    19. Donna
    20. Helen
    21. Carol
    22. Michelle
    23. Emily
    24. Amanda
    25. Melissa
    26. Deborah
    27. Laura
    28. Stephanie
    29. Rebecca
    30. Sharon
    31. Cynthia
    32. Kathleen
    33. Anna
    34. Shirley
    35. Ruth
    36. Amy
    37. Angela
    38. Brenda
    39. Virginia
    40. Pamela
    41. Catherine
    42. Katherine
    43. Nicole
    44. Christine
    45. Samantha
    46. Janet
    47. Debra
    48. Carolyn
    49. Rachel
    50. Heather
    51. Maria
    52. Diane
    53. Julie
    54. Joyce
    55. Emma
    56. Frances
    57. Evelyn
    58. Joan
    59. Martha
    60. Christina
    61. Kelly
    62. Lauren
    63. Victoria
    64. Judith
    65. Alice
    66. Ann
    67. Cheryl
    68. Jean
    69. Doris
    70. Megan
    71. Marie
    72. Andrea
    73. Kathryn
    74. Jacqueline
    75. Gloria
    76. Teresa
    77. Sara
    78. Janice
    79. Hannah
    80. Julia
    81. Rose
    82. Theresa
    83. Grace
    84. Judy
    85. Beverly
    86. Olivia
    87. Denise
    88. Marilyn
    89. Amber
    90. Danielle
    91. Brittany
    92. Diana
    93. Mildred
    94. Jane
    95. Madison
    96. Lori
    97. Tiffany
    98. Kathy
    99. Tammy
    100. Kayla

 

BOYS

    1. James
    2. John
    3. Robert
    4. Michael
    5. William
    6. David
    7. Richard
    8. Joseph
    9. Charles
    10. Thomas
    11. Christopher
    12. Daniel
    13. Matthew
    14. Donald
    15. Anthony
    16. Mark
    17. Paul
    18. Steven
    19. George
    20. Kenneth
    21. Andrew
    22. Edward
    23. Joshua
    24. Brian
    25. Kevin
    26. Ronald
    27. Timothy
    28. Jason
    29. Jeffrey
    30. Ryan
    31. Gary
    32. Nicholas
    33. Eric
    34. Jacob
    35. Stephen
    36. Jonathan
    37. Larry
    38. Frank
    39. Scott
    40. Justin
    41. Brandon
    42. Raymond
    43. Gregory
    44. Samuel
    45. Benjamin
    46. Patrick
    47. Jack
    48. Dennis
    49. Alexander
    50. Jerry
    51. Tyler
    52. Henry
    53. Douglas
    54. Aaron
    55. Peter
    56. Jose
    57. Walter
    58. Adam
    59. Zachary
    60. Nathan
    61. Harold
    62. Kyle
    63. Carl
    64. Arthur
    65. Gerald
    66. Roger
    67. Keith
    68. Lawrence
    69. Jeremy
    70. Terry
    71. Albert
    72. Joe
    73. Sean
    74. Willie
    75. Christian
    76. Jesse
    77. Austin
    78. Billy
    79. Bruce
    80. Ralph
    81. Bryan
    82. Ethan
    83. Roy
    84. Eugene
    85. Jordan
    86. Louis
    87. Wayne
    88. Alan
    89. Harry
    90. Russell
    91. Juan
    92. Dylan
    93. Randy
    94. Philip
    95. Vincent
    96. Noah
    97. Bobby
    98. Howard
    99. Gabriel
    100. Johnny

 Image: Travis Swan


Melanie Mayo-Laakso
Melanie Mayo-Laakso
Find more from Mothering by checking out our Newest Articles or by Following us on Facebook.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

2 thoughts on “The Top 100 First Names of the Last 100 Years: Are You or Your Kids on the List?”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 