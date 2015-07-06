The Top 100 First Names of the Last 100 Years: Are You or Your Kids on the List?

Can you guess which first names top the list of most popular over the last 100 years?

Recently we published a fun breakdown of the most common baby names of 2014, and it got us wondering “How do these compare to the most popular first names of the last century?”

Interestingly, the Social Security Administration has taken the time to compile just such a list from its historical data — Top Names Over the Last 100 Years (1915-2014). There are actually two lists, one for girls and one for boys, so you’ll find 200 names here. Check them out below.

If you’re still curious you can find more information (such as the number of babies born per name or details on individual birth years) on the SSA’s baby names page.

Are you or any of your kids on these lists?

GIRLS

Mary Patricia Jennifer Elizabeth Linda Barbara Susan Margaret Jessica Sarah Dorothy Karen Nancy Betty Lisa Sandra Ashley Kimberly Donna Helen Carol Michelle Emily Amanda Melissa Deborah Laura Stephanie Rebecca Sharon Cynthia Kathleen Anna Shirley Ruth Amy Angela Brenda Virginia Pamela Catherine Katherine Nicole Christine Samantha Janet Debra Carolyn Rachel Heather Maria Diane Julie Joyce Emma Frances Evelyn Joan Martha Christina Kelly Lauren Victoria Judith Alice Ann Cheryl Jean Doris Megan Marie Andrea Kathryn Jacqueline Gloria Teresa Sara Janice Hannah Julia Rose Theresa Grace Judy Beverly Olivia Denise Marilyn Amber Danielle Brittany Diana Mildred Jane Madison Lori Tiffany Kathy Tammy Kayla

BOYS

James John Robert Michael William David Richard Joseph Charles Thomas Christopher Daniel Matthew Donald Anthony Mark Paul Steven George Kenneth Andrew Edward Joshua Brian Kevin Ronald Timothy Jason Jeffrey Ryan Gary Nicholas Eric Jacob Stephen Jonathan Larry Frank Scott Justin Brandon Raymond Gregory Samuel Benjamin Patrick Jack Dennis Alexander Jerry Tyler Henry Douglas Aaron Peter Jose Walter Adam Zachary Nathan Harold Kyle Carl Arthur Gerald Roger Keith Lawrence Jeremy Terry Albert Joe Sean Willie Christian Jesse Austin Billy Bruce Ralph Bryan Ethan Roy Eugene Jordan Louis Wayne Alan Harry Russell Juan Dylan Randy Philip Vincent Noah Bobby Howard Gabriel Johnny

Image: Travis Swan