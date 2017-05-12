The Twisted History of Mother’s Day

What’s not to love about Mother’s Day? We get breakfast in bed, finger-painted cards, vases of spring flowers — it’s a day when we don’t have to feel guilty for putting our feet up. But this modern holiday has a surprising twist in its history.

Motherhood has long been celebrated. The ancient Greeks and Romans held festivals in honor of their goddesses of motherhood. Early Christians organized a Mothering Sunday each Lent to encourage followers to return to their hometown church for a day.

The modern Mother’s Day was originally a work day for women’s clubs in West Virginia. Ann Reeves Jarvis organized these work days, beginning in the 1850s, with the overarching goal of lowering infant mortality. Women, under the guidance of Ann’s brother, a doctor, spent the day educating other women about sanitation. They taught them how to clean, why to boil water, how to reduce milk contamination, and ways to prevent food spoilage.

During the U.S. Civil War, Mother’s Day groups also began tending to wounded soldiers. It was important to Jarvis not to take sides during the Civil War. So the Mother’s Day groups served both the North and the South.

After the war, the work days evolved into Mother’s Friendship Day picnics. The goal was to promote peace and unity among Union and Confederate loyalists.

Ann died in 1905. Two years later, her daughter Anna Jarvis held a memorial service for her mother. The next year, Anna resurrected Mother’s Day — this time, as a single day in May and not as a work day but as an observance. This was perhaps in response to a prayer she overheard her mother say when Anna was younger. Anna organized Mother’s Day events for May 10, 1908, in her hometown of Grafton, West Virginia, as well as other cities and states where she had previously resided.

In the following years, she continued to promote Mother’s Day annually, and the idea gradually spread across the nation.

In 1914, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson officially declared that the second Sunday of May each year to be Mother’s Day. It quickly became commercialized by floral, candy, and greeting card businesses.

Anna didn’t take this so well. To her, Mother’s Day was supposed to be an intimate affair between children and their mother. She wanted Mother’s Day to be a day when each person would honor his or her own mother privately. It was not to celebrate motherhood as a whole and certainly not for profitable gain.

To this end, Anna founded the Mother’s Day International Association. Through this, she organized boycotts and threatened lawsuits for what she saw to be corruption of the holiday. She harshly criticized First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and others for fundraising for charities on Mother’s Day. She went so far as to be arrested at least once for disturbing the peace.

Anna continued her campaign to wipe Mother’s Day off the calendar well into the 1940s to no avail. She died at age 84 in 1948. Penniless, she had spent all her money on trying to control how mothers are honored on Mother’s Day. She lived her final years with dementia and died alone. Anna never married or had children herself.

She was also very bitter in her last few years. Anna reportedly said that she wished she had never organized Mother’s Day.

It doesn’t appear that Anna made much an impression on the trajectory of Mother’s Day. The holiday generates even more consumerism with each passing year. And the holiday continues to be not only a day when we honor our own mother privately but also all mothers and motherhood.

Anna may have been a zealot about exactly how she thought Mother’s Day should be. But the fact remains that we have her to thank for being the “mother” of Mother’s Day. The idea has since spread around the world. Not all countries celebrate it the same way or on the same day, but the common thread is a recognition of the value of motherhood.

If Anna was here today, I wonder if she would hold the same opinion of how her Mother’s Day turned out. If we look past the consumerism of the holiday, Mother’s Day continues to be a day to honor mothering. The true reason for Mother’s Day shines out from behind the cards and flowers and chocolates.

I, at least, am glad Mother’s Day is on the calendar.