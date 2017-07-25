These 4 Novels Will Broaden Your High-Schooler’s Mind

As a veteran English teacher, I admit to loving some novels over others. I’d like to introduce you to four books that provide students with the opportunity to see the world through new eyes.
While I enjoy teaching classics including: To Kill a Mockingbird, 1984, The Great Gatsby, and Their Eyes Were Watching God, there are novels I love teaching. These novels explore important ideas such as the consequences of leadership; moral responsibility; brevity of life; and resiliency. Here are my top four:
1. The Posionwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver
“Everything you’re sure is right can be wrong in another place.”
Beyond existing as an extraordinary example of fiction, this novel presents stories within stories. Narrated by several females constrained by their times, the story follows a missionary family as they leave Bethlehem, Georgia, and travel to the Congo in 1959. As the mother and four daughters struggle to find independence from a tyrannical father, their struggle mirrors that of Africa’s own struggle.
Each of the four daughters takes turns narrating events, and allows the reader to understand how a single event can be perceived so differently. In addition to the rich literary elements such as symbols, metaphors, imagery, and allusions, Kingsolver’s mastery of theme deepens the story’s impact. Readers can trace a number of themes throughout the varied events the daughters must survive.
As most great novels, tragedy befalls the family; however, how they deal with tragedy and continue their lives is an important lesson for readers. Additionally, Adah Price, one of the novel’s most interesting characters, introduces the reader to a character with disabilities yet a verve for knowledge, and ultimately, life.
2. Watership Down by Richard Adams
“‘Animals don’t behave like men,’ he said. ‘If they have to fight, they fight; and if they have to kill they kill. But they don’t sit down and set their wits to work to devise ways of spoiling other creatures’ lives and hurting them. They have dignity and animality.’”
While younger readers may focus on a story populated by rabbits, the social and political commentary within this novel is worth a read by older students. The questions of governance, freedom, fear, and how we should treat those different or even perhaps weaker than ourselves, exist as key questions within this novel.
Related: Five Tips for Helping Tweens (Re)Discover Pleasure Reading
Additionally, themes of friendship and faith also appear. While the story takes place in the microcosm of the rabbits’ world, this world offers a great deal to the reader in terms of the roles of a leader and a follower within a society.
Ultimately, one of the novel’s most important themes revolves around the individual’s responsibility: what responsibility does an individual ultimately have to themselves, to the individuals around them, and to society as a whole.
3. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
“I wondered if that was how forgiveness budded; not with the fanfare of epiphany, but with pain gathering its things, packing up, and slipping away unannounced in the middle of the night.”
Despite being challenged in many classrooms for a gut-wrenching scene of violence, this novel may serve as an important doorway for students into a world seemingly vastly different than their own — but not. Endorsed by both Amnesty International as well as Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, The Kite Runner is an essential read for older high school students.
It follows two young boys growing up in the shadow of the Taliban. One boy is privileged while the other is his servant. The two develop a friendship that is tested by their differing social classes and changing power structures in their country. The author examines issues related to poverty and privilege, the weight of guilt, the power of friendship, and the resiliency of the human spirit.
4. The Martian Chronicles by Ray Bradbury
“Can’t you recognize the human in the inhuman?”
Ray Bradbury’s science-fiction masterpiece encourages students to think about so many ideas in such an accessible way, even reluctant readers tend to love this episodic novel. Set in the future, humanity is near destroying Earth and exists in constant threat of nuclear war. Humans begin attempts to colonize Mars, but experience several interesting obstacles.
Bradbury’s beautiful prose as well as his keen sense of history’s propensity to repeat itself encourages students to consider humanity’s past.
Bradbury’s masterpiece examines topics including colonization, racism, immigration, censorship, the importance of family, exploration, perception, and nature’s ultimate power. His allusions to major historic events encourage the reader to connect the past with its potential to destroy the future should changes not take place.
Related: 10 Ways to Keep Kids Reading All Summer Long
Fictional works are always best when rooted in the truth, and The Martian Chronicles holds a mirror up to Western civilization asking whether or not its face has changed, or will change enough in the future, to avoid repeating the horrors of the past.
Like all great novels, these four books need to be investigated, discussed, and ruminated over. These novels cover tough topics and events that we experience in the real world. The works should be questioned and engaged with. Read them with your high school student and discuss them.
Find a copy at your local used bookstore and mark it up; circle confusing passages and underline moving ones. Consider what important lessons each novel bestows upon the reader.
Have a voracious reader? Check out these recommended lists compiled by English teachers and book lovers for must-read books:
- Your Favorites: 100 Best-Ever Teen Novels
- 100 Fiction Books Recommended by Teachers
- 50 Books to Read in High School
What are your high schooler’s favorite books? Share them in the comments!