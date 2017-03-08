These Are the Most Common Learning Disabilities In Children

Finding out your child has a learning disability can be jarring. We all want our children to be successful in all they do, and watching them struggle in school is heartbreaking.
As a teacher, I’d often help my students’ parents navigate through ‘the system’ to help assess their child’s strengths and weaknesses, and share resources that would help us best accommodate. A learning disability is a lifelong issue, but it doesn’t mean your child can’t be successful in school and life. The right interventions and accommodations can make all the difference.
As a teacher who taught children with learning disabilities, as well as a parent to a child with learning disabilities, the most important thing to know is that there is a big umbrella that hangs over what fits the definition of learning disability.
According to the National Center For Learning Disabilities, a specific learning disability is a disorder of one or more basic psychological processes involved in understanding or using spoken or written language.
The disorders may present themselves in a variety of ways — difficulties in listening, thinking, speaking, reading, writing, spelling or doing mathematical calculations.
Often educators and clinicians alike will intermingle the terms learning disability and learning disorder, but not every learning disorder is classified as a disability (ADHD, for instance), even though those with ADHD can be protected under IDEA.
So what are the most common learning disabilities? And, what are some good resources for each? Probably the most well known term is dyslexia. Typically, one will hear the word and think of writing letters backwards and letters being jumbled for a person as they try to read.
While sometimes this may be true, dyslexia is a broad term that most reading disorders fall under. Generally, people with dyslexia struggle with phonemic awareness, phonological processing, spelling, comprehension and written expression. Dyslexia doesn’t look the same in two people, and is most commonly seen in a classroom.
Dyscalculia is associated with specific learning disabilities in math. Typically children with dyscalculia may have difficulty counting and ordering, and well as math number facts and computations. They also can struggle with the concept of telling time, and have difficulty with abstract reasoning, mental math and problem-solving strategies. Many often refer to Dyscalculia as the ‘math dyslexia,’ though research shows that many with dyscalculia do not have associated reading disorders.
Dysgraphia is a writing disability. Students who suffer from dyslexia and/or dyscalulia often also suffer from dysgraphia, though levels of severity will vary. Children with dysgraphia often have awkward, rigid pencil grips and body position and fatigue easily when writing.
They also have more difficulty with letter formation and inconsistent spacing, as well as organizing their thoughts on paper. Overall, there is a tremendous discrepancy in their spoken speech compared to their written speech with regard to syntax, grammar and punctuation.
Dyspraxia is a term that is often misused. Clinicians and educators will often say that apraxia and dyspraxia are essentially the same thing, and while symptoms of both may overlap, they are definitely different. Learning disorders tend to only be problems in the classroom, while learning disabilities can also reach outside, and dyspraxia does so.
A motor coordination disability, dyspraxia is a neurological disorder that affects motor planning (both fine and gross) and execution because brain signals are not accurately transmitted to the child’s body. This can manifest in the classroom in early years as dyspraxic children struggle with things like using scissors and writing letters, but can also affect extracurricular sports activities, basic social skills and things like riding a bike or skateboarding with neighborhood friends.
Learning disabilities are not uncommon today. Over 41% of schoolchildren have some type, and thankfully, there are many resources available to guide you and your child to success in school and in life.
In addition to the ones we’ve linked, check out how to be an advocate for your child and protections under federal law.
