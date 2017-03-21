This DIY Surprise Candle Makes the Perfect Gift

If you’re looking for a new DIY project that couples as an amazing gift, let me introduce you to the “surprise candle” — a beautifully scented candle that comes with hidden treasure.
A surprise candle will give you the same excitement as your kids get when they open their little Easter eggs or Kinder chocolates.
Allowing you to express your creativity, these candles will impress anyone on the receiving end, whether you’re gifting it as part of a birthday present or a party favor. You can experiment with scents and treasures, too. I’ve concocted scents like Doughnuts and Cinnamon, and Fairy Bread; and hidden surprise gifts like lockets and bracelets.
Here’s how you can now create your own surprise candles:
