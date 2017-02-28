These Dreamlike Photos Capture the Magic of Motherhood

Photographer Ivette Ivens captures the magic of motherhood, depicting women breastfeeding their children against the backdrop of a beautiful natural landscape. Every photo looks like a scene from a fairytale.

Ivens has been photographing breastfeeding mothers for three years, trying to crush the stigma associated with breastfeeding. She told the Huffington Post, “I believe that the more people look at these photos, the more they’ll understand that breastfeeding is a natural thing, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Here are some of our favorite photos from her collection:





