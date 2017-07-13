These Extraordinary Photos Win 2017 ‘Moment of Birth’ Photo Contest

The beautiful network of birth photographers Birth Becomes Her has released their 2017 Moment of Birth contest winners, and we have to say, the images selected are stunning!

Birth Becomes Her came together as Jennifer Mason and Monet Moutrie bonded over their shared love of birth photography years ago. The pair lives and teaches birth photography workshops in Colorado, and they teach and inspire photographers around the world to share their beautiful birth images.

The pair facilitates the Birth Becomes Her Community and Facebook group, and they’ve sponsored several Birth Becomes Her Photography contests in which some of the most beautiful pieces of birth art have been submitted and shared. They look to inspire artists and parents alike, saying that birth is a process of strength, determination and beauty, and they want to show the world every part of that beautiful journey.

They’ve just released the winners of their most recent contest, judged by famed photographers and midwives throughout North America. Over 160 breathtaking entries were submitted and narrowed to twenty finalists. The grand prize winning photograph titled, “Sweet Relief,” was beautifully shot by Rebecca Coursey, and shows the sweated browline of a mother who has just given her newest little one a water birth, relieved and still focused on ensuring the babe nursing at her breast is held securely in her mama’s arms.

First Place, Rebecca Coursey, Sweet Relief

Second Place, Hannah Palamara, Stars in the Night Sky

Third Place, Selena Rollason, Crowning

Entries We Love

Kate Murray, True Love

Rebecca Walsh, Reach Down and Grab Your Baby

Ashley Marston, Look at Your Baby

Elaine Baca, Pure Joy (this won People’s Choice)

All images entered were compiled into one gorgeous video, but we warn you, these pictures are so full of raw and intense emotion and love, we’re pretty sure you’ll need some tissues. We sure did!

Congratulations to all those who entered and won!

Photos: Birth Becomes Her