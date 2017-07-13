These Extraordinary Photos Win 2017 ‘Moment of Birth’ Photo Contest

The beautiful network of birth photographers, Birth Becomes Her, has released their 2017 Moment of Birth contest winners.The beautiful network of birth photographers Birth Becomes Her has released their 2017 Moment of Birth contest winners, and we have to say, the images selected are stunning!

Birth Becomes Her came together as Jennifer Mason and Monet Moutrie bonded over their shared love of birth photography years ago. The pair lives and teaches birth photography workshops in Colorado, and they teach and inspire photographers around the world to share their beautiful birth images.

The pair facilitates the Birth Becomes Her Community and Facebook group, and they’ve sponsored several Birth Becomes Her Photography contests in which some of the most beautiful pieces of birth art have been submitted and shared. They look to inspire artists and parents alike, saying that birth is a process of strength, determination and beauty, and they want to show the world every part of that beautiful journey.

They’ve just released the winners of their most recent contest, judged by famed photographers and midwives throughout North America. Over 160 breathtaking entries were submitted and narrowed to twenty finalists. The grand prize winning photograph titled, “Sweet Relief,” was beautifully shot by Rebecca Coursey, and shows the sweated browline of a mother who has just given her newest little one a water birth, relieved and still focused on ensuring the babe nursing at her breast is held securely in her mama’s arms.

Sweet Relief is the grand prize winner of Birth Becomes Her contestFirst Place, Rebecca Coursey, Sweet Relief

birth-becomes-her-stars-in-night-skySecond Place, Hannah Palamara, Stars in the Night Sky

static1-squarespaceThird Place, Selena Rollason, Crowning

Entries We Love

birth-becomes-her-true-love Kate Murray, True Love

birth-becomes-her-reach-and-grab-your-babyRebecca Walsh, Reach Down and Grab Your Baby

birth-becomes-her-look-at-your-babyAshley Marston, Look at Your Baby

birth-becomes-her-pure-joyElaine Baca, Pure Joy  (this won People’s Choice)

 All images entered were compiled into one gorgeous video, but we warn you, these pictures are so full of raw and intense emotion and love, we’re pretty sure you’ll need some tissues. We sure did!

Congratulations to all those who entered and won!

Photos: Birth Becomes Her


One thought on “These Extraordinary Photos Win 2017 ‘Moment of Birth’ Photo Contest”

  1. I am a mother of two and I really enjoy pictures that capture a beautiful moment of a mother meeting her baby for the very first time. However, that shot of the baby crowing that won third place is so disgusting and indecent! That is totally inappropriate even for the for mom and baby’s sake. Did that win third place in child pornography? That photo should be taken off this site immediately! I hope the parents didn’t decide to hang that one in a frame above the baby’s crib. Lets not get carried away with camera now…

    Reply

