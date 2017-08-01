This 100% Natural Product Will Make Your Postpartum Vagina Very Happy

After writing several articles about things you shouldn’t put anywhere near your vagina, I finally have something in the ‘yay for your vajay’ camp. Owners of vaginas: meet Mae and Cleo, moisturisers for your vagina and labia.
Although we seem to be getting better with talking about vaginas as if they’re not shameful things, we’re still not at the comfort level of talking about them like most other body parts, such as hair, skin, or feet. It’s still not totally cool to say, “Hey, my vajay doesn’t feel quite right” among a group of moms who were just talking about hair products.
I am a loud, proud, sex-positive and vaginal health advocate. When I teach the the postpartum portion of my prenatal education classes, I talk to clients about how so many things change after having a baby, like the dynamic between a couple, sex drive, and a woman’s body after giving birth. It’s not just the body changes most commonly thought about, like weight gain and larger breasts, but changes you don’t think, too.
If you’re breastfeeding, your body is going through a lot of hormonal changes, and one side effect is a drier-than-usual vagina.
This can play a role in your sex life, for sure, and one of the things that I suggest – implore, actually – couples do is to lube, lube, and (water-based) lube before any kind of vaginal sex. There’s no quicker way to dampen a libido than dry, painful penetration. I bet you shuddered just thinking about it, right?
But, it’s not just about sex: a dry vagina or labia are never a good time. This is one of the reasons why I’m all over these two products: they’re not just about sex – they’re about a woman’s vaginal health. It’s a woman-centered angle and, ironically, that’s so damn refreshing for a vaginal product.
Well, two products, actually.
They were originally developed for peri-menopausal and menopausal women because Damiva founder, Chia Chia Sun, discovered there wasn’t much out there for women experiencing vaginal dryness. For the record, most menopausal and breastfeeding women DO experience vaginal dryness. Yet, there are barely any products out there, let alone products with natural ingredients.
Enter Mae and Cleo. They are made of 100% natural ingredients.
Cleo is a moisturizing cream for your labia. You just gently rub it on and go on with your day.
Mae is a vaginal moisturizer. It comes in capsule form, much like treatments for a yeast infection. You just insert it into you vagina with clean hands and your body temperature melts it. It also has some lubricating qualities. This one works for teens who might have dryness due to birth control, for breastfeeding women, and for menopausal and post-menopausal women.
There’s something so lovely about the fact that these products work for women at every stage of life.