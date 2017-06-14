This 12-Year-Old Girl Helped Deliver Her Baby Brother

12-year-old Jacee Dellapena knew she wanted to be in the delivery room to watch her new baby brother enter the world, but she had no idea the OB-GYN would allow her to help with the delivery.
Jacee wanted to be in the delivery room for her other brother, Zadyn, 18 months ago. However, her mother and stepfather didn’t think that she was ready to process and handle it. With her newest brother, her parents felt that Jacee could handle the delivery. They had no idea what was to come.
The idea to assist in the delivery came from Dede Carraway’s, Jacee’s mother, OB-GYN. As delivery neared, the bed was converted. Unfortunately, Jacee is short, and she was quite upset because she didn’t think she would be able to witness the delivery standing at the top of the bed.
Dr. Walter Wolfe had an amazing idea. He asked Jacee to suit up and come help deliver her new baby brother. The pictures, shared by a family friend, took the social media world by storm. The pure emotions of joy and excitement can make the hardest heart soften and tear up.
The pictures were picked up by Love What Matters on Facebook and shared over 8,200 times. The original photos were shared 195,000 on the family friend’s Facebook. There is no surprise that so many people love these photos. Jacee’s reaction was overwhelming.
Dede told the Huffington Post that “there wasn’t a dry eye in the room. She made everybody, I think including the doctor, tear up at her emotion because she was just so happy.” Dede’s epidural stopped working throughout labor, and she was in a lot of pain during delivery. Her daughter’s emotions allowed her to focus on her, making the delivery a lot easier than she expected.
As for Jacee, the experience sparked a brand new goal in life. She wants to be an OB-GYN when she grows up. Jacee said it was the most amazing experience in her whole life. Not only did she help deliver her brother with the guidance of the OB-GYN, but her stepfather let her cut the umbilical cord. Jacee had a first-hand experience of birth that many never experience at her age.
This beautiful story sparks a question. Would you want your child to help deliver her sibling? The answer is personal and individual for each family.