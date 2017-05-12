This Badass Breastfeeder’s Post Went Viral Year Ago, But People Still Sharing

A year ago, a proud breastfeeding mama shared a photo breastfeeding her son at a supermarket. The caption? A poem that pretty much says, “If you don’t like what you see, I don’t give a $***.” The photo is still getting clicks and shares on Facebook.

Posted April 28, 2016, the photo is still up on Facebook, and people are still clicking, liking and sharing it. Right now, Whitney Renee Huntwork’s Facebook post has 108 comments and 138,083 shares, but who knows how many it’ll have by the time you read this. Unapologetic (and rightly so), Whitney is pictured proudly breastfeeding her little guy in the aisle of a supermarket — boob out, head held high. Go mama!

The caption reads:

Anytime. Anywhere. You can stare, I don’t care. I’ll feed my hungry child, here or there, if you don’t like my boob I still don’t care. A Restaurant? A store? It’s boob juice galore! A theater? A museum? But your more focused on trying to see them! Bottle or boob Its all just food. You still think I should cover? You should run and tell your mother. Pull out your phone and take a picture? But I’m the one who’s the problem? Don’t you wish we could all mind our business? That would sure solve them! Think I am disgusting? I could say the same? Think I am playing an attention seeking game? You are wrong because you see, really I am only worried about the comfort of my baby and me!

– Sincerely Whitney, the badass breastfeeder & her badass son fueled by purely boob juice.

Whitney, we couldn’t agree more!