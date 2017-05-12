This Badass Breastfeeder’s Post Went Viral Year Ago, But People Still Sharing

A year later, this photo is still getting clicks and shares on Facebook.

A year ago, a proud breastfeeding mama shared a photo breastfeeding her son at a supermarket. The caption? A poem that pretty much says, “If you don’t like what you see, I don’t give a $***.” The photo is still getting clicks and shares on Facebook.

Posted April 28, 2016, the photo is still up on Facebook, and people are still clicking, liking and sharing it. Right now, Whitney Renee Huntwork’s Facebook post has 108 comments and 138,083 shares, but who knows how many it’ll have by the time you read this. Unapologetic (and rightly so), Whitney is pictured proudly breastfeeding her little guy in the aisle of a supermarket — boob out, head held high. Go mama!

screen-shot-2017-05-12-at-2-55-59-pmThe caption reads:

Anytime. Anywhere. You can stare, I don’t care. I’ll feed my hungry child, here or there, if you don’t like my boob I still don’t care. A Restaurant? A store? It’s boob juice galore! A theater? A museum? But your more focused on trying to see them! Bottle or boob Its all just food. You still think I should cover? You should run and tell your mother. Pull out your phone and take a picture? But I’m the one who’s the problem? Don’t you wish we could all mind our business? That would sure solve them! Think I am disgusting? I could say the same? Think I am playing an attention seeking game? You are wrong because you see, really I am only worried about the comfort of my baby and me! 

– Sincerely Whitney, the badass breastfeeder & her badass son fueled by purely boob juice.

Whitney, we couldn’t agree more!


4 thoughts on “This Badass Breastfeeder’s Post Went Viral Year Ago, But People Still Sharing”

  1. I salute breast feeding mamas, I used to be one. However I don’t agree with using the word”boob”. I think it is more dignified to use the word breast, breast feeding, not boob feeding. I don’t want my boys calling that part of the female body, boobs. Just my opinion but please consider using the word “breast”. Thank you.

  3. There isn’t a problem breastfeeding in public but there is a right way and a wrong way to do so. The way you are shopping in a supermarket displaying your breast to show people, ” look at me, I’m breastfeeding,” and, you have a negative attitude on your part to begin with truly says a lot about the way you are portraying yourself and not necessarily doing it in the comformt of you baby. First of all, your shopping, secondly the baby is nursing in an uncomfortable way to begin with. You should, definitely, cater to your child’s needs but you might consider doing it covered up, discretely while holding the baby in your arms to comfort and make him feel warm and safe. Right off the bat, you have a negative attitude and displaying yourself to everyone by breastfeeding in public like it or not, I don’t care, frankly I do give a damb. But, in essence, you should care and have more respect for yourself and know that there is a proper ettitique and dignified way of doing it in public knowing that there are families, children, and men who take it in a very sexual manner rather than a nuturing way you come across. You need to take the time first of all to feed your baby, then go shopping, then you can burp him afterwards, possibly change his diaper, and let him cuddle in your arms because maybe he’d like to take a nap and, he might need some bonding time with you, as well. So think about your actions and have a caring a motherly outlook on life. I hope you think twice before you embarrass yourself and other mom’s in your position.
    Concerned mom of two children who are happy and healthy. Educate yourself and learn what’s right and wrong with common sense, intuition, and self awareness.

