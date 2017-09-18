This Beautiful Video Honors Bereaved Fathers Worldwide

by on

A bereaved father creates a beautiful video for other bereaved dads.When a couple experiences the loss of a child, so often fathers feel they have to be strong and support mothers in their grief. One beautiful couple in Perth, Australia has created a video that shares the grief fathers go through as well.

My friend Carly Dudley lost her son, Christian, in 2007. I ‘met’ Carly, if you will, in 2009, when she created a beautiful memorial picture for my son, Matthew. At the time, that was something she did for grieving families in honor of her son.

Related: A Mother’s Story About Finding Hope After Tragic Loss

Over the years, Carly became well-known in the loss community. I came to love her for her compassion and heart, but mostly for her inclusion of fathers in the process of honoring grief. Carly is responsible for International Bereaved Mother’s Day every May, but she and her husband, Sam, are also responsible for International Bereaved Father’s Day, which was September 10.

To honor bereaved fathers this year, through Carly’s CarlyMarie Project Heal, Sam and Carly created the most beautiful video, compiled of pictures of grieving fathers worldwide. Sam said that after the death of Christian, he felt he needed to ‘suck it up’ and be strong for his family. The intent behind the video was, according to Sam, so no other father felt alone. He wanted fathers to share their grief and their stories, so they could know that fathers also grieved fiercely, and often without much awareness that they do.

Sam says that dads need to know that it’s okay for them to feel broken and feel the pain of such heart-wrenching loss. It’s strong and life-changing; it deserves to be recognized. In the video, Sam says there is nothing in the world that compares to the pain he felt, and he wants to help break the silence for men too.

The Dudleys want to spark something inside fathers that reminds them to also look for beauty in this world, to know that it’s okay to mention their children’s name in sorrow and in joy. He also wants people to know that there is support and love for fathers available, and he wants fathers to feel united in that support.

Related: International Bereaved Mother’s Day and Project Heal

The video had music composed by Damien Greenwood and Jason Schmectig, who is from Jeenyis Scoring, and reaches to the depths of emotion as it accompanies the display of pictures of fathers from over 22 countries. For more on Carly’s Project Heal and her other efforts, you can also go to her site.

Photo Credit: CarlyMarie Project Heal


Lori Ennis
Lori Ennis
Lori Ennis is living the life wherever the Marine Corps sends her (husband)! Currently, she soaks up the sun in Jupiter, Florida, with her six-year-old mini-me, Luke, and their diva Golden Retriever, Dixie Belle.  A self-confessed ‘hot mess’, Lori has degrees in Communications, Psychology and Education, and writes for various publications, including her own—Still Standing Magazine, a magazine for mothers who battle infertility and/or have lost children. But mostly, she spends each day grateful for the best title in the world — “Mama.” She is one happy and thankful gal.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 