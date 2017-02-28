Health and Beauty: This Book Will Get you Glowing, Naturally

I recently had the pleasure of chatting with Pina LoGiudice about healthy ways to “get glowing.” Her approach to natural beauty in The Little Book of Healthy Beauty is refreshing, and she shares a message that I strongly believe in: We can enhance our own beauty by holistically nourishing ourselves.
The United States Beauty and Cosmetic Industry is the largest in the world, with sales estimated beyond $62 billion dollars last year. It appears that we have forgotten beauty is an inside job. It does not come from the perfect shade of lipstick, or yet another overpriced jar of face cream. The reality is, we are all beautiful, and tapping into our best selves by taking care of ourselves will remind us of that.
Dr. LoGiudice’s book will guide you on the road to your radiant self. She provides her own personal experience, as well as her professional experience as a naturopathic physician, to “unlock [your] best health” with the Master Keys to Glow. The recommendations are holistic and practical.
The Master Keys:
1. Sleep
Dr. LoGiudice shares many tips and tricks for getting your beauty sleep. She suggests creating a bedtime ritual, as well as catching more zzzz’s naturally with appropriate food choices and supplements.
My favorite sleep tip? A self-hugging technique that can soothe you to sleep!
Related: Lack of Sleep Linked to Gestational Diabetes
2. Food
This section offers dietary advice to improve the skin’s appearance and to maintain a healthy weight. Recommendations include following a highly nutritious diet, eating mindfully and eliminating problematic foods. She also discusses blood tests you may wish to have checked and supplements that can help curb cravings.
I asked Dr. LoGiudice what she considers the biggest beauty mistake most of us are making. She believes it to be HOW we are cooking our food. When we cook foods at high heat, compounds called Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) are created. AGEs unfortunately do what they sound like they will — they wrinkle up our skin more quickly!
My favorite food tip? Using turmeric in the bath to help unclog pores or relieve aches and pains!
3. Exercise
Did you know that exercise really does give your skin a more youthful glow? Dr. LoGiudice shares a study that found exercise can “reverse the aging” of skin too! In this section of the book she discusses many challenges to exercising along with their solutions.
My favorite exercise tip? Try balance exercises, which are essential for maintaining proprioception as we age (a.k.a awareness of our movements in space).
4. Relaxation
This portion of the book is devoted to finding inner peace. A few of her suggestions for boosting zen are meditation, acupuncture and improving self-esteem.
My favorite relaxation tip: The art of shinrin-yoku, or the Japanese practice of “forest bathing.” These mindful walks in nature have been proven to lower blood pressure and disease-promoting inflammation in the body.
Related: My Top Five Rituals to Practice Self Love
5. Detoxification
Dr. LoGiudice discusses physical signs of toxicity (from the environment, foods, medications, cell phones etc.) and ways to naturally “detox” the body. Some of her suggestions include:
- Sticking to foods that are organic (pesticide, hormone and GMO free)
- Reducing cell phone use
- Incorporating supplements that assist the liver’s natural detoxification process (such as probiotics and spirulina).
My favorite detox tip? Making an old-fashioned castor oil pack that can be placed over the liver with a heating pad. This is done to prevent constipation and provide detoxification support. *Note: Please see the book for safe, detailed instructions!
6. Supplement Support
Various supplement recommendations are offered in the final “key” chapter of the book. She discusses supplements that may assist with:
- Wrinkles
- Varicose veins
- Thinning hair
- Poor skin circulation
- Digestive woes
- Crow’s feet
My favorite supplement tip? As a fair-skinned individual, I was excited to read about the potential for polypodium (an herb) to thwart skin damage caused by UV rays!
Dr. LoGiudice believes the recommendations in her book to be practical for everyone — even busy parents! She recommends taking the Health Quiz to determine which “Master Keys” are most important to address.
If someone is not able to take the quiz, she suggests working on sleep hygiene first. “Most parents are sleep-deprived, which is a sure fire way to get yourself aging faster. If you can establish a great sleep schedule, you will be well on your way!”
Photo Credit: Shared with permission from Dr. Pina LoGiudice