This Children’s Publishing Company Celebrates the Diversity of Families

As family structures are more and more diverse, parents are often looking for books in which their children can see themselves. Loving Lion Books is a publishing company working to paint the picture of families of all colors and structures.
I have always been a reader, and I love that my son enjoys books too. I especially love when I find a book with which my son and I can identify. We are a family commonly depicted in books and media — caucasian, mother, father, son — so it’s not difficult to find books that my son can identify with.
Related: This Awesome App Will Help You Diversify Your Child’s Bookshelf
But as families and family structures change, many families have trouble finding books that they can identify with. Parents want literature that features people like their children doing amazing things, and Loving Lion Publishers looks to fit this need.
Their first book, Love Family, launched this summer. It is about a large multiracial family sitting together over a family meal. Designed for children from birth through about five-years-old, the vibrant colors are inviting and the warm tone oozes how family means love. The best part? You can customize these books to fit your family!
The main characters (mom, dad, daughter and grandmother) are customizable, chosen from a pool of pre-drawn characters that match many skin colors. The extended family members (cousins, aunts, etc.) are pre-drawn and multi-racial, allowing children to see themselves and their unique family dynamics in a real book.
Authored by Norah Cooper and exquisitely illustrated by Joelle Nelson, Love Family was created because they wanted more books that had kids of color. They understand representation is important for children with regard to self-identity and esteem, and because of their own multiracial family, they knew kids seeing kids like them doing healthy, wonderful things was important.
More, the story can be key for helping reduce bias and prejudice in caucasian kids.
Related: 5 Books From Around The World Your Child Must Read
Loving Lion Books is adding the option for stories with same-gendered parents by the end of November, and they are working on more books that will have various family scenarios like single moms, single dads, family caregivers who are not biological parents, etc. They also will be working on featuring women and girls who wear hijabs or chunnis, as well as men and boys who wear turbans and patkas and kippahs. Future books will also have religious differentiation, for identification as well as education.
They are very reasonably priced at $28 and make perfect, unique gifts for the upcoming holiday season. Check them out and see how Love Family works. They’re celebrating diversity, and that’s a beautiful thing!