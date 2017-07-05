This Floating Garden in New York Connects City Folks to Nature

Swale, a floating garden, gives New York children the opportunity to learn about gardening through hands-on experiences. Children interact with over 300 varieties of plants and educational activities.
Parents who live in large cities often struggle to find ways to introduce nature and plants to their children. The founder of Swale, Mary Mattingly, found a solution for those living in New York City. Swale provides an opportunity for children to interact with over 300 plants, all edible with culinary or medicinal purposes.
Related: How to Live Sustainably in the City
If you take one look at Swale, you understand its uniqueness. Mattingly created her dream on top of a large barge. Using over 50 tons of soil and 10 tons of gravel, the floating garden features irrigation and solar systems. You can find a huge variety of plants from herbs such as Mugwort to vegetables, including broccoli, kale, tomatoes, and cauliflower. Swale also grows fruit trees and bushes.
Swale Benefits the Community
Mattingly has more plans up her sleeve. Children can get hands-on learning experiences such as learning how to collect and filter water. She plans to offer cooking classes. Most of all, Swale allows children and parents the opportunity to work together with plants. Children are more likely to try a new food when they helped to grow it. It is a great way for parents to expand their child’s food preferences.
Related: What the Cluck: The Joys of Keeping Backyard Chickens
One of the best qualities of this project is that anyone can enter Swale and harvest food. Visitors are allowed to pick their produce and keep it for free. If you want a bag of blueberries, it is there for free, as well as great meal additions like scallions, leeks, and so much more.
Traveling Around Town
If you don’t live in the same area of the city, don’t worry! Each month, the barge is towed to different areas around New York City. Swale docks at Governor’s Island, Park Pier 5, Brooklyn’s Army Terminal and Concrete Plant Park.
Mattingly wants to grow the funds and be able to travel all throughout the Hudson Bay, giving this unique opportunity to as many children and families as possible.
Photo Credit: Swale