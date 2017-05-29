This is What Memorial Day Really Means

Memorial Day is usually thought to be the unofficial kickoff to summer in the U.S. Backyard cookouts and pool parties seem to dominate the long weekend, but do you know what Memorial Day really honors? Hint: It’s NOT active duty/veteran military members!

The last day of May in America is known as Memorial Day. It was originally known as Decoration Day right after the civil war, but in 1971, was decreed an official federal holiday. Traditionally, it was celebrated with parades and visits to cemeteries and war memorials, as it originally was called Decoration Day to honor fallen military members’ graves with wreaths.

Through the years, the meaning has been somewhat watered down. I look forward to the pool opening and hanging with friends for a long weekend as much as anyone else does, but as a member of a military family, I also know what price was paid with the sacrifice of men and women in all of America’s battles and wars.

All too often, well-intentioned people will post things on my or my husband’s social media pages thanking him/us for ‘service’ on Memorial Day, and feel that is what Memorial Day is all about. In reality, Memorial Day is supposed to be a remembrance of those who lost their lives in armed service to their country. Only. Veteran’s Day (November 11 of each year) is a day that honors veterans of the military who previously served and Armed Forces Day (the third Saturday of each May) honors those (like my husband) who are currently serving as Active Duty military members.

While it may seem like there’s not much of a difference, and it’s always appropriate to thank our military members past and present (it is!), those who paid the ultimate price protecting our country deserve the honor and reverence that comes with remembering them. Large cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. hold big celebratory parades and many organizations decorate service members’ graves with wreaths still. And, while you may not know it, there is an official moment of silence for fallen service members on Memorial Day at 3:00 p.m. local time.

So, please…enjoy your time with family and friends Memorial Day Weekend. Embrace the amazing lives we are privileged to live. Just remember what Memorial Day really means, and remember those who sacrificed for us.