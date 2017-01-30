This is Why Your Midwife Might Have PTSD

Birth is an intense chapter in the wild ride of pregnancy, and despite the popular depiction of birth by the media, it is most often safe. However, it can also be so unpredictable that some midwives end up experiencing post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “PTSD is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event.”
It is natural to feel afraid during and after a traumatic situation. Fear triggers many split-second changes in the body to help defend against danger or to avoid it. This “fight-or-flight” response is a typical reaction meant to protect a person from harm. Nearly everyone will experience a range of reactions after trauma, yet most people recover from initial symptoms naturally.
Those who continue to experience problems may be diagnosed with PTSD. People who have PTSD may feel stressed or frightened even when they are not in danger.
It’s not hard to imagine why some medical professionals might end up with post-traumatic stress disorder. Whether they’re a home-birth midwife or an OBGYN, birth can get complicated. Sometimes, not everyone makes it out okay; sometimes, everyone is physically fine, but not mentally.
A study from Evidence-Based Nursing found that one-fifth of midwives fit the criteria for a PTSD diagnosis.
The trauma doesn’t come solely from witnessing births that end in injury or death. Instead, it was found that inappropriate care from medical professionals within the hospital system was a significant trigger.
In fact, the trauma of birthing women was grouped in with the trauma midwives experience serving women in the hospital system. The study states that: “Reducing unnecessary obstetric interventions can prevent trauma to women and midwives.”
The study concluded that PTSD should be recognized as a potential risk of midwifery, and that reducing the exposure to incidences of insensitive and improper care by medical professionals could lower that risk.