This Mini Drone Does Flips, Delivers Messages, and Teaches Your Kid How to Code

As the holiday season approaches, mamas are looking to see what will make visions of sugar plums dance in their children’s heads. One cool new toy brings the technology of coding education to the sky, and is sure to inspire little engineers everywhere!
For the last year, every time my son sees a drone, he starts drooling. Doesn’t matter what type, doesn’t matter that he already has a couple of small, starter-type drones. He just loves the cool things they can do, and he loves the power he has in controlling them. That’s probably why adults seem to love them so much too!
So guess what’s going to be part of his holiday fun this season?
The Parrot Mambo Code Minidrone! This mini-drone is perfect for smaller hands and teaches kids how to code. Not only does it fly, but it also has a mini-ball launcher, a grabber and plastic balls that it can shoot. Oh, and it also does cool flips that are sure to make your little’s eyes light up.
Related: Tech Programs For Kids Are More Than Just Fun
Parrot has teamed up with global coding-for-kids company, Tynker, to offer a bundle of six months of courses to teach your child how to code, specifically designed for the Parrot Mambo! Coding in today’s world reminds me of the transition we made from typewriter to computer, and Tynker has been leading the way with easy-to-follow courses that will let your child (and you!) learn how to code on different platforms.
They’ll help your child navigate the Mambo Minidrone and apply those coding skills in many different places.
With the Tynker bundle, there are over 100 tutorials, 350 puzzle levels and even a virtual drone flight path simulation course! Your kids can have skill races or acrobatic aerial challenges, and the magic all comes from their imaginative creation that they learn and use coding skills for.
Tynker co-founder, Srinivas Mandyam, says they’ve recognized increasing interest in drones in both kids and parents, and they’re excited to partner with Parrot to give kids a game-based learning opportunity they can share with their parents too!
The target age for this mini-drone is seven to fourteen, and it promises to let your child be up and flying in just a few minutes with no prior flying or coding experience, which is nice as some ‘coding’ toys frustrate new users (and their parents).
Related: 7 STEM Apps That Will Make Your Kids Smarter
Parrot Education Head, Jerome Bouvard, believes that the areas of robotics and drones will only continue to grow and build jobs in the coming years, and allowing kids to have experiences with them at a level they can understand and learn from will end up with people learning about the many fun and useful possibilities drone technology can bring, particularly in the job markets in coming years.
Their partnership with Tynker will bring skills to the users of their products, empowering them to become creators of the 21st century!