This Mom Did Not Back Down After Being Shamed for Breastfeeding

One Illinois mom who was asked to be more discreet while breastfeeding has said enough is enough.Despite the overwhelming consensus that breastfeeding is healthy for babies, many moms still face discrimination when feeding their children in a public area. One Illinois mom who was asked to be more discreet while breastfeeding has said enough is enough.

On June 15th, Brei Theisen had taken her 14 month-old daughter, Ava, for a swim at the Wood River Aquatic Center in Wood River, IL. When Ava became hungry, Brei decided to feed her at the edge of the pool.

“I went to the side of the pool to breastfeed, and I didn’t feel like it was necessary for me to cover up because it is 90 degrees outside, so I did decide to do it as discreetly as I could,” Theisen told Fox2now.

The unexpected conversation that ensued was humiliating for this Mom. “I was approached by the manager who said that I need to be more discrete or go to a different location because I was offending others, and he could not have that happen, Theisen explained.

When Ava became hungry again, Mom decided to attempt to discuss the situation with a higher up. It was suggested that she should breastfeed her baby in the public restroom.  Theisen was told, “You don’t have a problem changing your baby in a public bathroom, but you have a problem feeding her there?”

Theisen is knowledgeable about her breastfeeding rights and took to Facebook in the hopes of saving other mothers from this type of discrimination. Her post has garnered tremendous support.

Every state in the United States, except Idaho, has laws that allow women to breastfeed in any public or private location.

The day after the incident occurred, the Wood River Aquatic Center issued the following statement of apology to Theisen: “The Aquatic Center does not discriminate against breastfeeding mothers, and allows breast feeding mothers to nurse their children at our facility in accordance with the law. Our manager and staff have been fully briefed on the law and will incorporate the law into our training for all employees immediately. We apologize to the mother and child for any inconvenience we may have caused them.”


